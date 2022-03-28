Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
WKN: 851544 ISIN: US5010441013 Ticker-Symbol: KOG 
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2022 | 15:08
Kroger Precision Marketing powered by 84.51°: Kroger Precision Marketing Expands Access to On-Site Advertising Inventory Through Three Leading Ad-Management Platforms

Pacvue, Skai and Flywheel Digital are inaugural participants with KPM

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the retail media business of the Kroger Co. powered by 84.51°, is expanding access to its on-site advertising inventory. Advertisers may now use one of three preferred advertising management platforms to buy product listing ads on Kroger ecommerce sites. Pacvue, Skai and Flywheel Digital are the inaugural platforms with access to the API.

As America's largest grocery retailer, Kroger serves 60 million households annually nationwide. The new capability makes it easier for brands and agencies to manage on-site Kroger search campaigns through popular platforms used to manage media with other retailers.

Nearly 2,000 brands use KPM product listing ads to reach in-market shoppers on Kroger ecommerce sites. These placements inspire purchase at the digital shelf where product visibility is constrained by small screen sizes. Product listing ads are also important for brand growth with 38% of clicks coming from households that are new to a brand (84.51° internal research, 2021).

"Our data science creates an easier shopping experience - while also empowering shoppers to discover new products. This new capability makes it easier for brands to influence the millions of daily product searches happening on Kroger sites," says Michael Schuh, Vice President of Product Strategy & Innovation at KPM. "With shopping routines under disruption, it is more important than ever for us to help brands be seen in the digital aisle."

GroupM, WPP's media investment group, is an early partner with Kroger Precision Marketing to test the capability.

"Kroger Precision Marketing sets a high standard for retail media capabilities. The new flexibility will help GroupM to optimize our client engagements at Kroger," said Andrew Ruegger, Global President, Commerce at GroupM. "The technology empowers our team of retail media experts to leverage the impact of Kroger's massive scale."

Greater media transparency and accountability is at the core of KPM's business. The retail media service offers closed-loop advertising measurement by matching household ad exposure to actual purchases at Kroger.

"We created KPM to make advertising more effective for more brands," says Schuh. "Expanding access through ad-management platforms will unlock even greater discovery, help brands measure the impact of their advertising and ultimately improve how consumers engage with those brands."

About Kroger Precision Marketing

Kroger Precision Marketing is a leading retail media advertising solution. Powered by 84.51° data science, and Kroger's popular loyalty card program, we connect customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchasing online or in-store. Kroger Precision Marketing closes the loop between media exposure and store sales to make brand advertising more addressable, actionable, and accountable. Learn more at KrogerPrecisionMarketing.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici / John O'Hara
Mower
212-980-9194 / 315-413-4212
jscalici@mower.com / johara@mower.com

SOURCE: Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) powered by 84.51°



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694528/Kroger-Precision-Marketing-Expands-Access-to-On-Site-Advertising-Inventory-Through-Three-Leading-Ad-Management-Platforms

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
