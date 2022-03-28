Tamino Minerals, Inc.: Tamino Minerals clarifies Securities Fraud against it

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:TINO), www.taminominerals.ca Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, would like to clarify why the last news release emphasis on the Share Structure on the first paragraph of its last news release dated March 24, as if it was the most important topic.

Company's management and its consultants have been made aware by regulators and securities lawyers of the fact that some Market Makers have been manipulating the market in its securities. The Company intends to trigger a Securities Fraud Probe for a broad range of statutory and regulatory violations against those found responsible in the business community, which may include Companies, Brokerage Firms, and individuals.

Management has concluded that these investigations may lead to civil or administrative enforcement actions by the SEC-and potentially referred to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal prosecution.

For compliance, the Company has disclosed (as also mentioned in the March 24 News Release) that it has issued 497,085,278 of which 347,274,117 are restricted and 143,033,168 are deemed free trading according to the latest Shareholder Report that we received. An Annual Report has been presented and uploaded into OTC Markets. This data is of great importance because the perpetrators of the fraud have been mentioning to other Market Actors that the Company is diluting investors by issuing shares into the market. The perpetraTORS are misinforming and misleading investors on clandestine chatrooms in various platforms, which some have called part of "the dark web".

The Company is currently doing in-depth numeric analysis regarding its market quotations which will soon be reporting. Mr. Villagran-Garcia has stated that: "Perhaps management has reached the conclusion that it will pursue litigation against the perpetrators of highly unusual Market Activity witnessed during the last several months, also known as Market Manipulation, and we will present a detailed report of this activity as we move through this process".

The company will soon report to its Shareholders an updated Report prepared by Management whereby "Unanimous Agreement" the plan is to trigger a Securities Fraud Probe against whomever results responsible within the Financial Industry, which could include Companies, Brokerage Firms, and individuals charged for a broad range of statutory and regulatory violations.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for Gold, Silver, Copper and Lithium, within a prolific gold producing State, Sonora. Our shift into the exploring Metals Important for Future Technologies MIFTs has helped us diversify successfully and adapt into this modern era in the Mining Industry.

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

