The hybrid facility is planned to be built in central Portugal. It will consist of a 365MW PV unit, a 264MW wind farm, and 168MW of battery storage. It will also be connected to a 500kW electrolyzer that will be fed with surplus power that cannot be stored by the batteries.From pv magazine Spain Spanish power provider Endesa, a subsidiary of Italy-based utility Enel, has announced it has won Pego's fair transition competition in Portugal for the construction of a project that combines the hybridization of renewable sources and their storage with initiatives of social and economic development. ...

