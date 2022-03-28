PayStubs.net: Revolutionary Stub Maker Facilitating High-Quality Low-Cost all-Purpose ThePayStubs

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / ThePayStubs, an industry leader in payroll solutions with over 700 clients in 70+ countries, is excited to announce the launch of its brand new Income Record Portal.

This state-of-the-art technology offers an easy way to manage all the payroll reporting requirements for employers in a completely automated manner.

Paystub generator portal allows employers to upload their employees' data with one click. The tool then provides the employers with an overview of all the current employees' wages and salaries, with their tax deductions and personal allowance information, immediately after registering. By selecting the employee record, employers can see all past payments info, including transaction history and details of each payment.

Their add-on services are their unparalleled customer care support backed by a team of specialized accountants with a facility of 24 * 7 call service, live chat, and emails. They aim to bring a transformation in the finance sector and bring about awareness amongst people at large.

The concept of a paystub is nothing new, and we've been aware of the benefits of having an online version of it for quite some time. But, what sets us apart from the rest are the accuracy of data collection & management, compliance & security. Although payroll experts have been using third-party software, they are still burdened with issues of paper distribution to employees. This only adds to the cost. We have created an exclusive portal to serve as a single platform for all these reasons.

The PayStub generator has also partnered with an expert team that leverages cutting-edge technology to generate accurate data compliant with the federal laws for wage/payroll reporting. The entire process is automated, making it easy for companies to use the portal. It allows for seamless communication between employers & employees. PayStub generator is available on both web and mobile apps, making record-keeping easy and accessible at all times.

With the work ThePayStubs holds, it would be time-consuming to keep track of all the receipts and invoices for taxes, FICA, W-2, 1099, etc. So they have created an easy-to-use web interface for this purpose. You can upload all your pay stubs or any other data like 1099. Once you've uploaded the data, the system will automatically break down everything you need to know about your income and how it affects taxes. This will help people quickly sort out their taxes with ease. Its easy-to-use interface and ability to connect with multiple channels like E-files, H&R Block software, etc., make it one of the most sought-after features for tax users.

This is a platform that allows these employees to stay updated with their pay information and benefits package while also giving employers full visibility on the kind of tax deductions they're making for each employee."

The secure vault allows users to access their income records anytime and anywhere. The Paystub account can be synchronized with the desktop version and mobile devices for quick access. Security is of prime concern for paystub generator, as it is with all the companies which hold sensitive documents. So, they have developed an advanced security system that keeps all the information safe, ensuring user data confidentiality and integrity.

About us

ThePayStubs allows you to keep track of all the current employees' wages and salaries, including tax deductions and personal allowance information. You can print out or download their paystubs in PDF format throughout the year, even without signing up for the service. The app offers features not available in other popular apps, such as Excel Reports and tax reports. Click here to learn more www.thepaystubs.com .

Media Details-

Brand / Company Name: ThePayStubs

Contact Person Name: Jenna Stone

Contact Person Title: Head of PR

City, Country: Santa Fe, USA

E-Mail: info@thepaystubs.com

Telephone: +1 (855) 906-2266

Address: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Official Website: https://www.thepaystubs.com/

Social Links (Facebook/Twitter/Linkedin/Youtube):

https://www.facebook.com/ThePayStubs

SOURCE: PayStubs.net

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694867/Revolutionary-Stub-Maker-Facilitating-High-Quality-Low-Cost-all-Purpose-ThePayStubs