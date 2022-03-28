BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by 9.0% during the month of February (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



February was a difficult month for equity markets, as concerns around Russia's invasion of the Ukraine dominated headlines. At the beginning of the month, investors were focused on central bank interest rate hikes and the potential impact this may have on growth. However, in the second half of the month, attention was refocused on the conflict in Ukraine. The evolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain, however at this stage the clearest impact is on food and energy prices. Russia is a significant exporter of commodities, particularly oil and gas, leading to Brent oil and European natural gas prices rising during the month. These higher energy prices could fuel higher or more persistent inflation.



Against this backdrop, the iron ore (62% fe.) price came under pressure, returning -5.7% as the physical market remains relatively weak. Performance across the other mined commodities was positive with aluminium, copper, nickel and palladium prices rising by 11.1%, 3.6%, 8.0% and 2.6% respectively. Against an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, gold bullion also rose, with the precious metal returning +6.0% in February.



OPEC maintained its policy of raising oil supply each month by 400k bpd, whilst the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a release of 60 million barrels of oil (4% of emergency stockpiles) in an attempt to send a message that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IEA noted that commercial oil inventories were at their lowest level since 2014. Natural gas prices remained elevated, particularly so in Europe with prices back above $30/mmbtu, with US Henry Hub price at $4.57/mmbtu. As markets began to question the reliability of gas supplies to Europe, UK power prices rose by more than 50% during the month, reaching £240/MWh. The Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) prices rose by 11.6% and 8.6%, ending the month at $111/bbl and $103/bbl respectively.



Within the energy transition theme, higher for longer energy prices may provide a real incentive to accelerate investments in renewable energy and the portfolio's clean power and renewable energy companies performed strongly, reflecting the increased opportunity looking forward. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) released its latest report Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability, which focuses the impacts, physical risks, and adaptation to climate change. The report highlights the already significant observed impacts on our climate and focuses on the connectivity between humans, ecosystems and climate change.



28 March 2022