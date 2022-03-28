Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Welcomes Viking Global Investors as a Minority Investor

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses,?announced the closing of a $100 million minority equity investment from Viking Global Investors.

This investment is a major step in recognizing the value and scale of Valsoft's business, and makes it one of the most valuable software companies in Canada. This investment will help accelerate Valsoft's plans of becoming one of the largest global consolidators of vertical market software companies, and will provide significant capital support for future acquisitions and investments in existing operating businesses

Announcing the news, Valsoft's co-founder and CEO Sam Youssef said: "This investment by Viking into our company is a significant milestone for us. I am incredibly proud of the work that everyone at Valsoft has put into building this company, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning for us. We chose Viking as a partner because of their terrific record of accomplishment, their alignment with our investment philosophy and culture, and their commitment to providing long-term capital to entrepreneurs who are looking to build the companies of the future."

About Valsoft

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management. For more information, please visit?https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking is a global investment management firm that manages approximately?$47 billion?of capital for its investors. It has offices in?Greenwich, New York,?Hong Kong,?London, and?San Francisco?and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit?www.vikingglobal.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, and external counsel Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Montreal). Viking Global was represented by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP (Montreal).

For further information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Office: 514-316-7647

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694892/Valsoft-Corporation-Welcomes-Viking-Global-Investors-as-a-Minority-Investor