The construction industry is expected to grow by 3.4% in 2021, and then expand at an annual average rate of 2.5% between 2022 and 2025. Over the forecast period, the industry's output is expected to be supported by the government's focus on the development of infrastructure, as well as energy and utilities construction projects.

Prior to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the construction industry in Slovenia was growing at a robust pace. However, the pandemic created economic disruption in the country, with containment measures bringing many key sectors to a standstill and causing a slowdown in the construction industry.

Slovenia's construction industry declined by 0.5% in real terms in 2020, following annual growth of 7.1% in 2019 and 12.9% in 2018. The industry's output value, measured at constant 2017 US dollar exchange rates, decreased from US$8.1 billion in 2019 to US$8 billion in 2020.

Improvements in consumer and investor confidence and positive developments in regional economic conditions will help in gaining momentum. The commencement of the construction of the EUR1.2 billion (US$1.5 billion) Divaca-Koper second track railway line will provide a boost to the country's railway infrastructure. The National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), worth EUR12.6 billion (US$14.4 billion), under which the government aims to make the share of renewable energy sources in the energy mix to 60% by 2050.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Slovenia's construction industry, including:

Slovenia's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity.

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Slovenia's construction industry.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

