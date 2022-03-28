Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) cements its position as a major partner of Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, following its selection in a recent call for tender process (JECO). This builds upon AKKA's recognition as a Global Preferred Engineering Supplier under the Airbus EMES3 (Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Suppliers) program granted earlier this year.

This engineering system bundle (JECO) includes several technical fields on which AKKA has been working alongside Airbus for many years, as well as new ones essential to the full development cycle of the next generation of aircraft. In particular, the Group's expertise in Electrical flight, Hydrogen, Artificial Intelligence and certification has been recognized by Airbus, the much-needed skills to make the future of aviation autonomous and decarbonized. With this multi-year contract, Airbus renews its confidence in AKKA, as a preferred partner for its innovation challenges.

Stephane LATIEULE, SVP Aerospace Defense, said:" We are delighted to be extending our longstanding partnership with Airbus. I want to thank Airbus for their continued confidence in the skills of our engineers. We look forward to working together on leveraging the newest technologies to drive advancements in sustainable aerospace"

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of c. €1.6 billion in 2021. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537. AKKA is part of Akkodis, a Global Business Unit of The Adecco Group.

ABOUT AKKA MODIS

AKKA Modis, soon to become Akkodis, is a global leader in the engineering and R&D market that is leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

With a shared passion for technology and talent, 50,000 engineers and digital experts deliver deep cross-sector expertise in 30 countries across North America, EMEA and APAC. AKKA Modis offers broad industry experience, and strong know-how in key technology sectors such as mobility, software technology services, robotics, testing, simulations, data security, AI data analytics. The combined IT and engineering expertise brings a unique end-to-end solution offering, with four service lines Consulting, Solutions, Talents and Academy to support clients in rethinking their product development and business processes, improve productivity, minimize time to market and shape a smarter and more sustainable tomorrow.

AKKA Modis is part of The Adecco Group.

