The Combined General Meeting of Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will be held in Paris on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, starting at 3 p.m., Paris time, on first notice, in the Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France. The General Meeting shall be held in accordance with the regulations relating to the public health situation. As the conditions for holding and attending this General Meeting may evolve in accordance with any changes in the public health situation and/or the regulations, shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the 2022 General Meeting on the Group's website www.airliquide.com on a regular basis.

The draft resolutions, approved by Air Liquide's Board of Directors on February 15, 2022 and to be submitted to the General' Meeting, as well as all the information concerning the Meeting are available on the Company's website, 2022 General Meeting section.

The Notice of meeting published on March 28, 2022 in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) is available on the Company's website, also in the 2022 General Meeting section. The invitation to the Meeting will be sent to all shareholders of the Company, by mail or electronically for those having opted for the electronic invitation. These documents include the voting form, the agenda of the Meeting, the resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of shareholders with a presentation of the objectives of each resolution and practical information for attending, voting and exercising shareholder rights.

The General Meeting will provide an opportunity to present the Group's strategy and its development prospects as well as the evolution of its governance. All shareholders are invited to vote either by attending the General Meeting in person, by proxy, or by voting by correspondence. That process might be carried out:

by sending the voting form back, so that it reaches the Company by no later than midnight, Paris time, on Saturday, April 30, 2022

by voting by Internet, prior to the Meeting. The voting website will be open from Monday, April 11, 2022 to Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3 p.m., Paris time. Detailed instructions on how to connect to this website are provided in the invitation to the Meeting documents sent to shareholders.

The General Meeting will be webcast live and a recorded version will be available on the Group's website. It will be accessible to people who are deaf or hearing impaired (through sign language interpretation and surtitling, in French).

The preparatory documents of this Meeting will also be kept at disposal of the shareholders at Shareholder Services, 75 quai d'Orsay, 75007 Paris, France, and published on the Company's website, 2022 General Meeting section, according to legal and regulatory requirements.

Air Liquide share ownership (as of December 31, 2021)

33% of the capital held by individual shareholders

of the capital held by individual shareholders 52% of the capital held by non-French institutional investors

of the capital held by non-French institutional investors 15% of the capital held by French institutional investors

Agenda of the Combined General Meeting of May 4, 2022

Ordinary General Meeting

Approval of the Company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

Appropriation of 2021 earnings; setting of the dividend

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to allow the Company to trade in its own share

Renewal of the term of office as a Director of Mr Benoît Potier

Appointment of Mr François Jackow as Company Director

Renewal of the term of office as a Director of Ms Annette Winkler

Renewal of the term of office as a Principal Statutory Auditor of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Appointment of KPMG S.A. as a Principal Statutory Auditor

Acknowledgement of the expiration of the terms of office of Auditex company and Mr Jean-Christophe Georghiou, Deputy Statutory Auditors

Statutory Auditors' special report on agreements covered by the articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code

Approval of the elements of remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 to Mr Benoît Potier

Approval of information relating to the remuneration of corporate officers stated in article L. 22-10-9-I of the French Commercial Code

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (for the period from January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chief Executive Officer (as of June 1, 2022)

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors (as of June 1, 2022)

Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to Directors

Extraordinary General Meeting

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 24 months to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months in order to increase the share capital through the incorporation of additional paid-in capital, reserves, profits or any other amounts, for a maximum amount of 300 million euros

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 38 months to grant to employees and Executive Officers of the Group, or some of such employees and Executive Officers, share subscription options or share purchase options resulting in the waiver by shareholders of their preferential subscription rights to shares to be issued upon exercise of the subscription options

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 38 months to grant existing or new shares to employees and Executive Officers of the Group, or some of such employees and Executive Officers, resulting in the waiver by shareholders of their preferential subscription rights to the shares to be issued

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to perform share capital increases, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for members of a company or group savings plan

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to perform share capital increases, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for a category of beneficiaries

Amendment of article 11 of the articles of association (Composition of the Board of Directors) relating to the time limit for the acquisition of the Company's shares by the Directors

Amendment of article 14 of the articles of association (Board of Directors' meetings and deliberations) to allow the Board of Directors to take decisions by written consultation

Amendment of article 12 (Organization and management of the Board of Directors) and of article 13 (General Management) of the articles of association concerning the modification of the age limit provided in the articles of association for the Chief Executive Officer in an emergency situation

Amendment of article 17 of the articles of association (Audit of the Company) concerning the appointment of Deputy Statutory Auditors

Harmonization of articles 8 (Rights and obligations governing shares), 18 (General Meetings) and 23 (Disputes) of the Company's articles of association with the legal and regulatory provisions in force

Ordinary General Meeting

Powers for formalities

UPCOMING DATES 2022 First quarter revenue:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Combined General Meeting:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Dividend ex date*:

Monday, May 16, 2022 Dividend payment date*:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 * subject to the necessary approvals at the Combined General Meeting of May 4, 2022

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

