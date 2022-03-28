Commercialization of 100% bio-based alkyd resins: an unprecedented innovation on the paints market

Products that are competitive with conventional products, essential given the substantial volatility of the oil market

Alternative sustainable solutions guaranteeing a similar performance

Strong synergies of Groupe Berkem's activities leading to the product range's transformation towards bio-based solutions

Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), today announced the launch of its range of 100% bio-based alkyd resins aimed at the construction paints market.

Groupe Berkem deploys its industrial know-how and its innovation through its two historical fields of expertise: plant extraction and formulation. It is within this second activity that Lixol, a Groupe Berkem subsidiary since its acquisition in 2016, produces and markets alkyd resins, otherwise known as glycerophtalic resins, for the paints coatings, wood preservation and formulated ink industries.

Groupe Berkem has invested in the development of its portfolio with the aim of transforming existing products (bio-based oils, raw materials resulting from organic chemistry and petroleum solvents) towards bio-based solutions.

Lixol's Research Development laboratory has worked on perfecting a resin made from bio-based and renewable raw materials that can replace raw materials of petrochemical origin. One of the innovative and unique characteristics of this resin is the use of a 100% bio-based solvent

This new bio-based range, resulting from this research and aimed at the formulation of high solid decorative paint with a low environmental impact, offers the same level of performance as a conventional product: hardness over time, good drying performance, toughness, and resistance to aging, etc.

This solution is today addressing the construction paints market. Groupe Berkem is intending to extend this eco-responsible range to its other markets such as industry and printing ink.

Olivier FAHY, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Berkem, stated: "Our mission, ever since we began our journey, has been to integrate bio-based chemicals into everyday lives. In other words, we are helping the industries we address with their ecological transition by providing them more bio-based solutions. Thanks to the synergy of our activities (such as supplying new bio-based raw materials or developing know-how associated with handling biocides, etc.), we have been accompanying our subsidiary Lixol in the bio-based chemical era. The commercialization of this new 100% bio-based range, a first on this market, further establishes our positioning as a key player regarding sustainable and responsible chemicals. In line with the development strategy announced at the time of our IPO, we are ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for bio-based chemical solutions

Laurent CUBIZOLLES, Finished Products Regulatory Affairs Manager and Formulation R&D Manager of Groupe Berkem added: "In view of the environmental emergency, regulatory authorities are tending to impose the use of more sustainable products on industry. With this in mind, the bio-based resin we have developed provides an immediate response to the demands of the construction sector, criticized for its impact on our environment. We are very proud to be able to offer the market this unprecedented resin whose technical properties are identical to those of traditional products, thus fostering the sustainable and responsible transformation of this sector

This new 100% bio-based resin, "Naturaglyp 100 S", will be presented for the first time at the EuroCoat International Exhibition, which will take place from March 29 to 31, 2022 in Paris.

ABOUT LIXOL

Founded in 1960, Lixol first met the specific product needs of paint, varnish and wood treatment manufacturers in and around the Bordeaux region. Over the years, Lixol built up a range of resins and derivatives to meet national and then international demand. Subsidiary of the Group Berkem since October 2017, Lixol comes to complete the business skills of the group, by bringing its know-how on the market of resins. The annual production is +3,000 tons of alkyd resins. Lixol's production infrastructure allows it to supply more than 70 customers (mainly in France and North Africa). All the raw materials used by Lixol, as well as all the products it markets, are compliant with European REACH regulations covering the registration, evaluation, and authorization of chemical products.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN: FR00140069V2 ALKEM)

www.groupeberkem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005430/en/

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

berkem@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu