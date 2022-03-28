Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
WKN: A1W06F ISIN: CA26884V1076 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
18.08.21
09:16 Uhr
0,920 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
28.03.2022 | 18:08
EQ Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity Canadian Technology Conference

CG Tech 2022: Themes in a Stock Picker's Market March 29, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence software that drives critical business outcomes for enterprises and agencies, is pleased to announce it will be participating at the Canaccord Genuity Canadian Technology Conference, CG Tech 2022. The event will bring together Canadian technology executives for a host of dynamic panel discussions on how technology has evolved since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works will be representing the company on a panel focused on Cookies, Content and Commerce. As EQ Works has proven itself a leader in solutions for a post-cookie advertising world, this will be a unique opportunity for Mr. Rotstein to share valuable insights and lead the discussion on what is in store for the collective future of data and advertising technology.

The virtual conference, for clients of Canaccord Genuity, runs from 9am-3pm on March 29, with Mr. Rotstein joining his panel at 2pm.

About EQ Works

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

EQ Inc.
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4
press@eqworks.com
www.eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694835/EQ-Inc-to-Present-at-Canaccord-Genuity-Canadian-Technology-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
