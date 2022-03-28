Leading healthcare provider to maintain exponential growth in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Africa, and India

VPS Healthcare is Healthcare Partner of World Government Summit 2022

Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare, a leading UAE healthcare group, is preparing to expand boldly into new global markets, introducing the same personalised care and expertise to patients that has elevated healthcare in the UAE, the company announced ahead of the World Government Summit taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Dubai Expo between March 28-30.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman Managing Director, VPS Healthcare (Photo: AETOSWire)

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare, said: "We are extremely proud of our contributions to the healthcare industry in the UAE. With 15 brands, 24 speciality hospitals, capacity of over 2,700 beds and dedicated divisions on digital health, pharma and bioscience, VPS Healthcare has rapidly grown into an operator with global appeal. The diversity and extent of the VPS Healthcare network is our greatest strength, and we are committed to bringing the same quality of care and service to patients in new markets as we seek to expand our operational footprint to meet evolving needs."

Dr. Shamsheer's comments came ahead of the eighth edition of World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, where VPS Healthcare is the Healthcare Partner, and set to showcase the 'Future of Healthcare'. The forum highlights the technological advancements and medical research made by VPS Healthcare, which is transforming the UAE's healthcare landscape, positioning the nation as a global leader in the field.

VPS Healthcare is also expanding into medical education, training and research, with the recent collaboration with Cumming School of Medicine of the University of Calgary, Canada to offer a medical degree program in the UAE. The program will offer its three-year MD program for the first time outside the US and Canada, covering the latest digital health solutions, with guaranteed residencies across VPS hospitals.

Its flagship facility Burjeel Medical City is one of the largest tertiary-care hospitals located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, and the only institution that offers comprehensive oncology services, including diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care, for adult and paediatric patients.

The multi-specialty tertiary care hospital and clinical research centre is the first and only European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)-accredited cancer centre in the UAE.

