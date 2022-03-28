The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon, a lithium-ion battery with a silicon-anode, and 3D volumetric displays, will host a shareholder call in mid-to-late April to discuss first-quarter 2022 activities.

The Coretec Group is developing a lithium-ion battery with a silicon anode that will improve battery cycling stability, enable longer run times, and allow for greater energy density in applications such as electric vehicles, mobile devices, and space exploration. The shareholder call will provide background and an update on the Company's progress in its battery development.

During the shareholder call, the company will discuss current activities and advancements, including developments related to its lithium-ion battery with a silicon anode, its recently filed full-utility patent, progress on synthesizing cyclohexasilane (CHS) in its own wet laboratory, and a recent presentation prepared for a domestic battery conference hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kappers, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Hoffman, and Board Director and Co-Chairman Simon Calton will discuss the Company's recent achievements and future plans, as well as answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The company will share the call date, time and access details in April.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005718/en/

Contacts:

The Coretec Group, Inc.

Lindsay McCarthy

info@thecoretecgroup.com

+1 (866) 916-0833