Financial Announcement
Windhof - March 28th, 2022
Sword Group - Availability of the 2021 Financial Report
According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2021 Financial Report has been made available to the public.
It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Dividend
€10 gross per share
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.
Ex-date: April 29, 2022 - Payment: May 3, 2022
Calendar
26/04/22 2022 First Quarter Revenue
28/07/22 2022 Second Quarter Revenue
Attachment
- SwordGroup_Availability of the 2021 Financial Report_V28032022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/20bef617-186e-4c6a-a47d-34ce9fcb5653)