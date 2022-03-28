

Liquidity Contract



Windhof - March, 28 2022



Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2021 au 31/12/2021





Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:



3,804 shares



€625,718- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,837- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,766- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 65,775 shares for an amount of €2,764,709- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 66,388 shares for an amount of €2,803,633As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:4,417 shares€586,794The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

