Montag, 28.03.2022
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
28.03.22
10:30 Uhr
47,450 Euro
-1,450
-2,97 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,20047,40019:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 19:05
76 Leser



Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement


Liquidity Contract

Windhof - March, 28 2022

Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2021 au 31/12/2021


Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

3,804 shares


€625,718

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,837

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,766

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 65,775 shares for an amount of €2,764,709

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 66,388 shares for an amount of €2,803,633

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

4,417 shares

€586,794

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_ Report of the Liquidity Agreement_H22021 UK V28032022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fcfe9fc5-75d1-4711-aea8-6e119c91e824)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.