WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
28.03.22
10:30 Uhr
47,450 Euro
-1,450
-2,97 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,15047,35019:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 19:17
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2022

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2022

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,535,428

Dividends

€10 gross per share Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2022 April 29 - Payment: 2022 May 3

Calendar

26/04/22
Publication of 2022 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/22
Publication of 2022 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC Small CAC Mid & Small CAC All-Tradable CAC All-Share

Sword Group - SE 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Shares and voting rights 28032022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35b1a7b7-3541-477f-951d-c1db6d54db91)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
