Photodiode Sensor Market to Reach US$ 1,151.16 Mn by End of 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global photodiode sensor market was valued at US$ 640.67 Million in 2022 and is estimated to account for US$ 1,151.16 Million, in terms of value by the end of 2030.

Market Drivers

1.Increasing Usage of Photodiode Sensors in Consumer Electronics

Increasing automation across different end-use industries and rising usage of barcode scanners for billing of products in sectors such as retail sector are key factors driving growth of the photodiode sensors market. Moreover, increasing awareness about speedy processing time for transaction of purchase & billing and improvement in the impact of customer experience in retail stores is propelling the demand for barcode scanner across the retail sector, which is another major factor driving growth of photodiode sensor market. In addition to this, barcode scanners help stores to keep track of large volume of data of the transactions performed.

Market Opportunities

1. Adoption of Photodiodes in the Automotive Sector

There is a significant opportunity for semiconductor component providers to expand their presence and business offering in automotive marketplace. As the automotive industry will gain significant traction in coming future owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and rapid growth in the development of automotive and connected vehicles across the world. This rapid growth in automotive industry will in-turn boost the demand of photodiode sensors, as these diodes are widely installed in various automotive vehicle modules, which includes LiDAR systems, load levelers in luxury cars, security warning systems, and smart parking systems.

Market Restraint

1. Temperature Dependency of Photodiodes

All the photodiodes are temperature dependent which have an impact at the time of change in temperature which includes dark current, shunt resistance, sensitivity, breakdown voltage, and somehow also impacts the other parameters such as junction capacitance which hampers the overall performance characteristics of a photodiode.

Noise currents are generated on the circuit due to dark current or shunt resistance. The rise in temperature cause by dark current or shunt resistance increases the noise of the electronic circuit, which results in reduction of breakdown voltage.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global data center construction market are include EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., First Edmund Optics Inc., Harting Technology, KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd., OSRAM International GmbH., ROHM CO., LTD., Sensor AG, Thorlabs, Inc., TT Electronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Photodiode Sensor Market, By Type:

PN Photodiode

PIN Photodiode

Avalanche Photodiode

Schottky Diode

Global Photodiode Sensor Market, By Application:

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Defense

Automotive

Global Photodiode Sensor Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

