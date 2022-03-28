HITN Secured Rights to air "Servant of The People," which stars Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky starting April 3rd

HITN-TV today announced the Spanish premiere of Servant of the People, the now-iconic fictional series that, in real life, led Zelensky to become the President of Ukraine and thus the center of the world's attention during the current crisis.

In this hilarious comedy, a humble high school teacher is nominated by his students for the presidency of the country. Using social networks to promote him and to obtain campaign funds, their actions make him the winning candidate. The teacher faces his surprise victory with confidence and establishes a government based on principles of honesty and service. In real life, the Ukrainian public fell in love with this character and his vision of what a president should be and in 2019 elected Volodymyr Zelensky as their President with more than 73% of the votes. The rest is part of history.

In the series, the character defies corruption and faces problems with simplicity and unusual clarity. Something that today's president has made an integral part of his way of governing. This series is also a tribute to the people of Ukraine who, in every episode, can be seen living the normal and dynamic life that they led until just a few weeks ago.

HITN will begin airing the series beginning Sunday, April 3 at 9:00 pm ET/PT

To help raise awareness of the children and families impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, the Spanish-language television network that reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico will be directing viewers to UNICEF, where they can find resources on how to help in the humanitarian effort. For more information please visit hitn.tv

"We are very happy to be able to transmit Servant of the People, in Spanish, for our community. Volodymyr Zelensky has, without initially setting out to, become a world-class modern hero and we believe that this series will allow the public to know in depth his strengths and weaknesses as well as the vision and spirit of leadership that has inspired his people," said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN.

