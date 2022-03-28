- (PLX AI) - Ball Corporation Announces Decision to Leave Russia.
- • Ball to reduce operations immediately at three manufacturing facilities in Russia and pursuing the sale of Russian business to a new owner
- • Russian business represented approximately 4 percent of the company's total net sales and 8 percent of the company's total comparable operating earnings last year
- • Plants in Russia produced approximately 5 percent of the company's 112.5 billion global beverage can unit shipments during 2021
