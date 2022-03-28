Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.03.2022 | 23:34
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saudi Arabian Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture Announces the Winner of Tanmiah's Sustainability challenge

Polymeron wins the $1 Million Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Tanmiah Food Company, PLC (TFC) announced the winner of Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch.