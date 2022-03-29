AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) praised today President Biden's steadfast support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria following the release of the President's fiscal year 2023 budget request to Congress.

The Administration has pledged $6 billion for the approaching Global Fund Seventh Replenishment in October, which covers three years. As part of that commitment, President Biden has asked Congress to appropriate $2 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Given the Global Fund's track record of saving millions of lives while doing so in a transparent and accountable manner, the US investment in the Fund is some of the best development dollars spent on global health security and public health in terms of effectiveness," said AHF's Chief of Public Affairs and General Counsel Tom Myers. "We thank President Biden for this request and hope Congress will meet or exceed it in appropriations."

Because pledges to the Global Fund are made in three-year increments, the rest of the pledged funds will need to be appropriated by Congress in subsequent years. Traditionally, the United States matches $1 for every $2 committed to the Global Fund by other donor countries. The overall target for the Seventh Replenishment has been set at $18 billion.

