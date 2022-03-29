Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Sanctuary Healthcare , Florida's premier psychedelic therapy clinic and clinical research organization, will be participating in the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, which will take place on April 19 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Dr. Evan Peskin will be speaking at 4:20 PM ET on April 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Sanctuary Healthcare management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We're glad to welcome the burgeoning psychedelics industry into Benzinga's growing ecosystem of events. We've seen cannabis businesses raise hundreds of millions of dollars at our Cannabis Capital Conferences and it's our pleasure to open this possibility to businesses working to develop and establish psychedelics as the new paradigm-shift in mental health treatment," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

To register and access please follow this link.

About Sanctuary Healthcare

Sanctuary Healthcare is a fully-accredited and AHCA-licensed psychedelic therapy clinic and clinical research organization located in Boca Raton, Florida. Our healing sanctuary is designed to optimize your mindset and provide the best setting for your psychedelic experience! Our world-class team consists of physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, advanced practice nurses, integration specialists, former special forces operators, clinical researchers, chemists, pharmacists, and health-tech software engineers - all dedicated to advancing the field of psychedelic medicine and improving lives! Visit SanctuaryHealthcare.org to learn more, today.

About The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

The premier gathering of psychedelic entrepreneurs and investors in North America is debuting in Miami.

The debut of the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will gather the biggest players in the psychedelics industry on April 19 in Miami. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, insider panels and networking.

The Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants a chance to connect with the people driving the psychedelics industry forward. Join live in Miami or online anywhere to participate in this Psychedelics industry conference with top industry players.

For further information:

Andy Edelson

Chief Development Officer

18473379436

andy@findyoursanctuary.org