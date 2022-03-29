Talenthouse AG today lists shares on SIX Swiss Exchange in response to the exceptional growth in demand for content creation

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

March 29, 2022

Talenthouse facilitates collaboration between its community of +14m members with some of the world's leading brands, including the United Nations (UN), Facebook, Snapchat, Warner Bros, Bacardi and Universal Music

Talenthouse drives the distribution of quality, on-demand creative content, through its platforms globally

Talenthouse empowers its Creatives by providing the necessary tools and services to build and monetise their creative businesses

Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or "the company"), a leading technology platform connecting creatives and brands globally, has today listed 418,337,210 registered shares on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker THAG) in response to an exceptional demand for digital content creation1.

Talenthouse, with its operational headquarters in London, captures the "zeitgeist" of a new era of diverse, decentralised, international, creative content. As leaders in the global Creator Economy, it empowers and connects its community of over 14 million members with world-renowned brands including Warner Bros., Snapchat and the UN to develop authentic culturally-relevant digital content.

The Creator Economy generates US$2,250 billion annually, employing 30 million people worldwide, according to UNESCO. It is an ecosystem that comprises a wide range of occupations distinguished by the generation of wealth and jobs through individual creativity. It is seeing huge demand as audiences are increasingly requesting quality, unique, engaging creative work that resonates with them. Smartphone usage, streaming and social media have revolutionised digital photography and videography consumption, while digital games and the metaverse have led to a demand for augmented reality (AR) and 3D graphic content. With its skilled international community, Talenthouse is well positioned to provide its clients with this dynamic fresh content.

The company's business model, which is built on the two current pillars of content creation and content monetisation, has been strongly underpinned by both acquisitive and organic growth through product development. A third pillar, community empowerment, is expected to be built up in 2022. With pioneering, robust and diversifiable patented technology, Talenthouse has a strong history of innovation. As the business expands, its goals are to democratise and nurture the creative community and to upskill individuals enabling them to better source additional, flexible income through the platform. The company is focussed on empowering creatives and providing them with the tools to grow, learn and promote themselves.

Meanwhile, the company's core blue chip clients are seeking to develop bespoke, authentic, culturally-nuanced content for each region in their worldwide operations. Having a truly global community of creatives in 195 countries, Talenthouse's community is well-placed to develop this content. This was recently highlighted by the company's groundbreaking work with the UN . In this campaign Talenthouse received over 16,700 submissions from 142 countries, verifying over 4,000 for all to share to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roman Scharf, Co-Founder of Talenthouse says, "We set up Talenthouse with the goal of democratising economic opportunity for creatives whilst improving and authenticating brand messaging. Around the world there are abundantly talented people looking for better ways to earn a living and through our diverse offerings they can work for some of the world's most influential brands. The public listing enables us to further grow our community; to nurture and develop our creative members, so that we can provide our brand partners with an even more complete, international and bespoke content service. With our highly-skilled management team, supported by an experienced Board, I am confident that we will continue our strong growth and allow many more creatives to participate in the networks which define the outcome of their lives."

Clare McKeeve, CEO of Talenthouse says,"Our community is at the heart of everything we do. At Talenthouse our goal is more than just offering creatives access to incredible household brands, we want to empower our community and set each and every creative up for success. We've acquired and developed brilliant companies within our portfolio so that our creatives have the tools to be part of an active community whilst successfully monetising their skills. Ultimately they are the lifeblood of Talenthouse - the brilliant minds that constantly inspire our clients and build relevant, authentic content."

The company also announces that yesterday its board of directors has adopted a stock option plan and approved to grant an aggregate of 69,035,000 options to certain employees, members of the board of directors and consultants to purchase the same number of shares in Talenthouse AG at an exercise price of CHF 0.10 per share. The options include new options and legacy options of former option-holders in group companies of Talenthouse AG. The new options are subject to a tranched vesting over four years and, as concerns Talenthouse AG's board and executive team members, the shares received upon the exercise of new options are subject to a holding period (lock-up) of 5 (five) years upon granting of the options. The shares received upon the exercise of legacy options are, as a rule, subject to a holding period (lock-up) of 3 (three) years upon granting of the options. The stock option plan provides incentives for high levels of performance and encourages long term stock ownership in Talenthouse AG. Furthermore, Talenthouse AG was informed by its chairman that he intends to further commit to Talenthouse AG and purchase additional shares on the market in the coming days.

Stock exchange listing: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com) Ticker symbol: THAG (CH) Security number: 1 081 986 ISIN: CH0010819867 Contact: Talenthouse AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland



Media Relations: Brigitte Kaps

Phone +41 43 344 38 38 or Mob +41 79 289 2042

Brigitte@talenthouse.com

About Talenthouse AG

Talenthouse AG is a technology platform company, working with the world's largest creative community of over 14m members, to produce the highest quality digital content for many of the largest companies globally, including Netflix and Nike. Talenthouse AG, which unites the creative platforms of Talenthouse, EyeEm, Ello, Zooppa and Jovoto, is leading a structural shift in the way that creative content is produced, employing a platform business model to source content at the scale and quality required to keep pace with consumer demand in the digital age. In doing so, it is also opening up opportunities for a much larger pool of creative talent. The company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London with offices in LA, NYC, Berlin, Milan and Philadelphia.

For more information visit: www.business.talenthouse.com

The listing of shares of Talenthouse AG takes place in the context of the concurrent change of the company's name from New Value AG to Talenthouse AG, with a related amendment of company purpose from an investment to an operating company, with the creation of a single class of shares, with the change of the symbol "NEWN" to "THAG" and with the change from the Investment Company Standard to the International Reporting Standard on SIX Swiss Exchange, i.e. with the implementation of the conditional resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of 24 November 2021. As from today, 421,624,443 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each are listed.

For details see the prospectus in accordance with Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services which is available on invest.talenthouse.com.

