Loomis, Sayles Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, is delighted to announce the promotion of Zara Din to Head of EMEA Consultant Relations Insurance Solutions Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005957/en/

Loomis Sayles' Zara Din Named Head of EMEA Consultant Relations Insurance Solutions Director (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Zara will oversee Loomis Sayles' consultant relations strategy across the EMEA region, in addition to continuing to work closely with the firm's US consultant relations team to manage global consultant relationships. Additionally, Zara will collaborate with the firm's insurance team in the US to oversee and develop relationships with insurance clients and prospects across EMEA. She will continue to report to Chris Yiannakou, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Institutional for Loomis Sayles Investments Limited, the firm's London-based entity. She also will have a reporting line to Colin Dowdall, Director of Insurance Solutions.

"Over the past five years, Zara has successfully developed strong relationships across a range of consultant firms as well as with new and existing clients in both the insurance and pension fund sectors," said Yiannakou. "Zara's new role reflects her dedication to cultivating these essential relationships."

"As we continue our focus on meeting the needs of our EMEA-based insurance clients with differentiated strategies and custom solutions, we are thrilled to leverage Zara's deep knowledge of and high-quality relationships with investment consultants in the region," said Dowdall.

Since joining Loomis Sayles in 2017 as an institutional relationship manager, Zara has maintained and developed relationships with global and domestic investment consultants based in the UK and Europe in addition to managing relationships with a range of institutional clients across the region.

Zara, who has 11 years of investment industry experience, previously worked for six years at Schroders, building relationships with global and UK investment consultant firms and focusing on institutional clients in the UK. Zara earned a BSc in Business, Finance and Investment and an MSc in Financial Services from the University of Ulster.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages £268.1 billion* in assets (as of 31 December 2021).

Loomis Sayles is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Singapore and London. The firm has over 700 employees worldwide. The London office (Loomis Sayles Investments Ltd.) serves as the regional hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. (£29.7 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

MALR028779

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005957/en/

Contacts:

Kate Sheehan

+1 (617) 960-4447

ksheehan@loomissayles.com