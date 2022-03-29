- (PLX AI) - Sonova concludes 2021-22 share buyback and will start a new three-year buyback program of up to CHF 1.5 billion.
- • Sonova expects to have sufficient funds to further invest into its growth initiatives, including value-creating bolt-on acquisitions
- • In case of an attractive larger acquisition or a further deterioration of the geopolitical situation, the buyback could be suspended or the amount of the program could be adjusted accordingly
- • The Board of Directors intends to maintain the existing dividend policy in the future
