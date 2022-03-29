Das Instrument MILA JP3362700001 MITSUI OSK LINES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2022

The instrument MILA JP3362700001 MITSUI OSK LINES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2022



Das Instrument 8A9 JP3120090000 AZUMA HOUSE CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2022

The instrument 8A9 JP3120090000 AZUMA HOUSE CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2022



Das Instrument 1ZLA KYG9887T1085 ZAI LAB LTD0,00006 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2022

The instrument 1ZLA KYG9887T1085 ZAI LAB LTD0,00006 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2022



Das Instrument 7S5 CA3698981014 GENERAL GOLD RESSOUR. NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2022

The instrument 7S5 CA3698981014 GENERAL GOLD RESSOUR. NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2022

GENERAL COPPER GOLD CORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de