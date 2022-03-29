Mar Vieiro joins Openbravo as new Sales Director for Southern Europe and Latin America

BARCELONA, Spain, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo has announced the appointment of Mar Vieiro as new Sales Director for Southern Europe and Latin America, effective March 25, 2022. In this role, she will oversee and lead the execution of the company's sales strategy in both regions.

Mar Vieiro joins Openbravo with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, specializing in the retail industry, where she has held various sales management positions, acquiring knowledge of software sales, business strategy development, as well as relationships with technology partners.

In this way, Openbravo strengthens its commercial structure in Spain to meet a double objective. First, to reinforce its position in the country and, second, to increase the customer base for its unified commerce platform in the cloud. With this appointment, the company seeks to replicate the success obtained in France since 2018, where Openbravo has clients such as Magasins BUT, Norauto, Decathlon, Weldom or Zôdio.

In the words of Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo said: "We are confident that the addition of Mar and the extensive experience she brings will allow us to accelerate our growth in Southern Europe and in Spain in particular, which has always been a priority for us. We are also keeping an eye on other regions such as Latin America, which have a large number of brands and retailers that are forced to change their systems to adapt to the new retail reality and which today represent a great opportunity for Openbravo.".

"It is a great challenge for me to join this amazing team at a time of clear growth. I look forward to bringing all my experience and knowledge to make Openbravo's goals achievable," said Mar Vieiro.

The company has also announced its presence at the next edition of Retail Forum to be held on March 31st in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, of which Openbravo is Gold Sponsor and S Tour Sponsor and Stadium Tour Sponsor.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the platform of choice for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, and a complete store solution to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud based solution. International clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which is today used by more than 10,000 back-office users and in more than 40,000 points of sale in more than 50 countries.

