Bioventix Plc - Interim Dividend Confirmation

Interim dividend confirmation

Bioventix plc (BVXP) ("Bioventix" or "the Company"), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Board has confirmed a cash interim dividend of 52p per ordinary share, which will be paid on 22 April 2022.

The dividend timetable dates are below:

Ex-dividend date: 7 April 2022 Record date: 8 April 2022 Payment date: 22 April 2022

For further information please contact:

Peter Harrison

Chief Executive Officer Tel: 01252 728 001

finnCap Ltd

Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks

Alice Lane

Corporate Finance

ECM Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.