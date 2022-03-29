The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.03.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 29.03.2022
Aktien
1 CA5015061099 KWESST Micro Systems Inc.
2 JP3435750009 M3 Inc.
3 SE0002158568 Eastnine AB
4 CA3927051092 Green Block Mining Corp.
Anleihen/ETF/ETP
1 XS2463974571 ABB Finance B.V.
2 XS2463505581 E.ON SE
3 XS2463550702 BNG Bank N.V.
4 CA135087N670 Canada, Government of...
5 IT0005491250 Italien, Republik
6 EU000A3K4DE6 Europäische Union
7 DE000LB2BPD9 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
8 DE000LB2BPC1 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
9 XS2463934864 Teollisuuden Voima Oyj
10 US437076CM21 The Home Depot Inc.
11 US437076CP51 The Home Depot Inc.
12 US437076CN04 The Home Depot Inc.
13 US117043AV12 Brunswick Corp.
14 XS2457469547 IMCD N.V.
15 USG84228FD51 Standard Chartered PLC
16 US988498AR20 Yum! Brands, Inc.
17 AT0000A2WSC8 Österreich, Republik
18 XS2463518998 E.ON SE
19 EU000A3K4DD8 Europäische Union
20 XS2441244535 Novo Nordisk Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
21 XS2449330179 Novo Nordisk Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
22 XS2441247041 Novo Nordisk Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
23 US437076CQ35 The Home Depot Inc.
24 IE00BMXC7V63 iShares S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
25 IE00BL6K8C82 iShares MSCI Europe Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
26 GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Cardano
27 GB00BNGJ9H18 WisdomTree Polkadot
28 GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Solana
