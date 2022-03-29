The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.03.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 29.03.2022Aktien1 CA5015061099 KWESST Micro Systems Inc.2 JP3435750009 M3 Inc.3 SE0002158568 Eastnine AB4 CA3927051092 Green Block Mining Corp.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 XS2463974571 ABB Finance B.V.2 XS2463505581 E.ON SE3 XS2463550702 BNG Bank N.V.4 CA135087N670 Canada, Government of...5 IT0005491250 Italien, Republik6 EU000A3K4DE6 Europäische Union7 DE000LB2BPD9 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg8 DE000LB2BPC1 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg9 XS2463934864 Teollisuuden Voima Oyj10 US437076CM21 The Home Depot Inc.11 US437076CP51 The Home Depot Inc.12 US437076CN04 The Home Depot Inc.13 US117043AV12 Brunswick Corp.14 XS2457469547 IMCD N.V.15 USG84228FD51 Standard Chartered PLC16 US988498AR20 Yum! Brands, Inc.17 AT0000A2WSC8 Österreich, Republik18 XS2463518998 E.ON SE19 EU000A3K4DD8 Europäische Union20 XS2441244535 Novo Nordisk Finance [Netherlands] B.V.21 XS2449330179 Novo Nordisk Finance [Netherlands] B.V.22 XS2441247041 Novo Nordisk Finance [Netherlands] B.V.23 US437076CQ35 The Home Depot Inc.24 IE00BMXC7V63 iShares S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF25 IE00BL6K8C82 iShares MSCI Europe Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF26 GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Cardano27 GB00BNGJ9H18 WisdomTree Polkadot28 GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Solana