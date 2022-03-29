ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Rapid Information on Patient Response to Therapies

PARSORTIX SYSTEM SHOWS POTENTIAL FOR PROVIDING RAPID INFORMATION ON PATIENT RESPONSE TO THERAPIES TARGETING METASTASIS

Existing chemotherapies, such as vinorelbine, may selectively target and reduce the metastatic potential of CTCs

Detecting a reduction of microtentacles, that enable the spread of cancer, on live CTCs indicates a positive response to therapy

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / ANGLE plc ("the Company") (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum NCI Comprehensive Cancer Institute, Baltimore, Maryland, USA, has published results of work undertaken in preclinical models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), showing that isolation of live circulating tumour cells (CTCs) from a simple blood draw, using the Parsortix® system, can provide rapid information on patient response to existing chemotherapy treatments that can target metastasis more effectively than tumour growth.

The research team has previously demonstrated that breast cancer cells circulating in the blood form unique microtentacles that enable the spread and formation of tumours at secondary sites. Microtentacles are supported by microtubules, which are the target for many FDA-approved chemotherapy drugs, such as vinorelbine used in this study.

Using preclinical TNBC models, the researchers showed that vinorelbine treatment increased the time taken for the cancer to spread from 8 to 30 weeks. However, a 24-hour vinorelbine treatment had little effect on the primary tumour development and survival, indicating selective targeting of the metastatic potential of CTCs through microtubule disruption. The results of this study indicate that CTCs demonstrate specific features which can be leveraged to reveal the anti-metastatic capabilities of vinorelbine and potentially other existing FDA-approved therapies.

In the US, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women with 287,000 new cases expected in 2022, accounting for 31% of all new cancer cases. The American Cancer Society estimates that TNBC accounts for about 10-15% of all breast cancers. TNBC differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it grows and spreads faster, has limited treatment choices, and a worse prognosis. TNBC patients are recommended for chemotherapy treatments, due to lack of targeted therapies, yet some pre-clinical studies have shown that neoadjuvant chemotherapy can increase the risk of metastasis. There is an urgent need to improve treatment options for patients with early stage TNBC that can reduce the metastatic risk.

Prof Stuart Martin, University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, commented:

"Cancer drugs that broadly disrupt microtubules have long proven effective at reducing tumor growth and improving patient survival, but also have significant toxicities that limit dosing. The focused treatment reported here reduced microtentacles and metastasis at well below the maximum-tolerated dose. If it is possible to use a focused treatment to reduce CTC metastasis, the most likely opportunity for therapies to reduce CTC metastasis would be combination therapy at the time of primary tumor treatment, helping to ensure that CTCs shed by that primary tumor treatment have reduced metastatic potential".

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, added:

"We are pleased to report on the use of the Parsortix system for the isolation of live CTCs in pre-clinical TNBC models, uncovering the potential to provide rapid information on how a patient is responding to a therapy. ANGLE's ability to provide actionable insight could help patients with limited treatment options and could help to identify already approved drugs that could target highly metastatic and hard-to-treat cancers, such as TNBC."

The research has been published as a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Breast Cancer Research and is available online at https://angleplc.com/library/publications/.

