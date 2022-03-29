Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
Dow Jones News
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 March 2022 it purchased a total of 359,828 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           247,344     112,484 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.252     GBP1.050 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.242     GBP1.040 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.248906    GBP1.044515

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 715,936,268 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6143       1.252         XDUB      08:29:51      00057956470TRLO0 
5533       1.252         XDUB      08:33:59      00057956725TRLO0 
1801       1.252         XDUB      08:35:56      00057956906TRLO0 
339       1.252         XDUB      08:35:56      00057956907TRLO0 
2287       1.252         XDUB      08:36:01      00057956913TRLO0 
4037       1.252         XDUB      08:36:06      00057956919TRLO0 
5748       1.252         XDUB      08:42:00      00057957158TRLO0 
5601       1.250         XDUB      09:00:09      00057957778TRLO0 
4872       1.248         XDUB      09:18:23      00057958405TRLO0 
12025      1.250         XDUB      10:02:21      00057959795TRLO0 
5178       1.250         XDUB      10:02:21      00057959796TRLO0 
12025      1.250         XDUB      10:02:21      00057959797TRLO0 
5459       1.248         XDUB      10:42:21      00057961051TRLO0 
2187       1.248         XDUB      10:54:21      00057961370TRLO0 
1086       1.248         XDUB      10:54:21      00057961371TRLO0 
1769       1.248         XDUB      10:54:21      00057961372TRLO0 
530       1.248         XDUB      11:02:21      00057961677TRLO0 
209       1.248         XDUB      11:02:21      00057961678TRLO0 
5201       1.248         XDUB      11:02:21      00057961679TRLO0 
5301       1.248         XDUB      11:29:21      00057962709TRLO0 
5941       1.248         XDUB      11:47:45      00057963267TRLO0 
1717       1.250         XDUB      11:51:06      00057963455TRLO0 
1700       1.250         XDUB      11:51:06      00057963456TRLO0 
3550       1.250         XDUB      11:51:06      00057963457TRLO0 
5558       1.248         XDUB      12:23:57      00057964799TRLO0 
5138       1.248         XDUB      12:44:57      00057965620TRLO0 
11963      1.250         XDUB      12:51:11      00057965909TRLO0 
7320       1.250         XDUB      13:26:27      00057967120TRLO0 
3374       1.250         XDUB      13:26:27      00057967121TRLO0 
1933       1.250         XDUB      13:26:27      00057967122TRLO0 
447       1.250         XDUB      13:26:27      00057967123TRLO0 
12025      1.250         XDUB      13:59:56      00057968411TRLO0 
11813      1.250         XDUB      14:24:54      00057969300TRLO0 
1642       1.250         XDUB      14:39:54      00057970459TRLO0 
6174       1.250         XDUB      14:39:54      00057970460TRLO0 
1537       1.250         XDUB      14:39:54      00057970462TRLO0 
7629       1.250         XDUB      14:50:54      00057971171TRLO0 
9334       1.250         XDUB      15:03:15      00057971936TRLO0 
4960       1.246         XDUB      15:13:11      00057972611TRLO0 
5560       1.242         XDUB      15:21:03      00057973350TRLO0 
5092       1.242         XDUB      15:28:46      00057973965TRLO0 
246       1.242         XDUB      15:32:49      00057974265TRLO0 
13514      1.248         XDUB      15:55:19      00057976000TRLO0 
117       1.248         XDUB      15:55:19      00057976001TRLO0 
4171       1.248         XDUB      15:55:19      00057976002TRLO0 
5803       1.248         XDUB      15:56:19      00057976105TRLO0 
1650       1.250         XDUB      15:59:24      00057976331TRLO0 
1432       1.250         XDUB      15:59:24      00057976332TRLO0 
5583       1.246         XDUB      16:01:45      00057976611TRLO0 
2166       1.246         XDUB      16:10:52      00057977311TRLO0 
2100       1.246         XDUB      16:10:54      00057977315TRLO0 
1669       1.246         XDUB      16:13:13      00057977553TRLO0 
3702       1.246         XDUB      16:13:13      00057977554TRLO0 
229       1.244         XDUB      16:23:00      00057978377TRLO0 
3224       1.244         XDUB      16:24:56      00057978632TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
250       104.20        XLON      08:33:59      00057956723TRLO0 
1750       104.20        XLON      08:33:59      00057956724TRLO0 
2500       104.40        XLON      08:36:10      00057956925TRLO0 
1024       104.40        XLON      08:36:10      00057956926TRLO0 
2500       104.40        XLON      08:42:00      00057957159TRLO0 
980       104.40        XLON      08:42:00      00057957160TRLO0 
500       104.40        XLON      08:58:08      00057957656TRLO0 
2500       104.40        XLON      08:58:09      00057957657TRLO0 
231       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957779TRLO0 
369       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957780TRLO0 
600       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957781TRLO0 
19        104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957782TRLO0 
1281       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957783TRLO0 
672       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957784TRLO0 
1828       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957785TRLO0 
988       104.40        XLON      09:00:09      00057957786TRLO0 
1150       104.00        XLON      09:15:28      00057958322TRLO0 
1992       104.00        XLON      09:18:23      00057958403TRLO0 
2000       104.40        XLON      10:16:57      00057960161TRLO0 
2000       104.40        XLON      10:18:47      00057960268TRLO0 
3047       104.40        XLON      11:04:49      00057961741TRLO0 
2342       104.20        XLON      11:15:37      00057962121TRLO0 
695       104.20        XLON      11:15:37      00057962122TRLO0 
1856       104.60        XLON      12:14:57      00057964324TRLO0 
704       104.60        XLON      12:14:57      00057964325TRLO0 
2120       104.60        XLON      12:14:57      00057964326TRLO0 
2500       104.40        XLON      12:58:40      00057966090TRLO0 
481       104.40        XLON      12:58:40      00057966091TRLO0 
239       104.40        XLON      12:58:40      00057966092TRLO0 
200       104.20        XLON      13:14:05      00057966706TRLO0 
2400       104.20        XLON      13:14:22      00057966715TRLO0 
83        104.20        XLON      13:14:22      00057966716TRLO0 
799       104.20        XLON      13:14:22      00057966717TRLO0 
1586       104.20        XLON      13:40:02      00057967636TRLO0 
1610       104.20        XLON      13:40:02      00057967637TRLO0 
593       104.20        XLON      13:48:02      00057967963TRLO0 
2831       104.20        XLON      13:48:02      00057967964TRLO0 
2882       104.40        XLON      14:06:56      00057968573TRLO0 
531       104.60        XLON      14:23:08      00057969222TRLO0 
2000       104.60        XLON      14:23:08      00057969223TRLO0 
2000       104.60        XLON      14:23:08      00057969224TRLO0 
2000       104.40        XLON      14:30:02      00057969550TRLO0 
811       104.40        XLON      14:30:02      00057969551TRLO0 
378       104.80        XLON      14:47:14      00057970991TRLO0 
1706       104.80        XLON      14:47:14      00057970992TRLO0 
425       104.80        XLON      14:47:14      00057970993TRLO0 
186       104.80        XLON      14:47:14      00057970994TRLO0 
277       104.80        XLON      14:47:14      00057970995TRLO0 
2213       105.00        XLON      14:47:15      00057970996TRLO0 
2000       105.00        XLON      14:47:15      00057970997TRLO0 
744       105.00        XLON      14:58:15      00057971621TRLO0 
2500       105.00        XLON      14:58:15      00057971622TRLO0 
2800       104.40        XLON      15:13:12      00057972612TRLO0 
529       104.40        XLON      15:13:12      00057972613TRLO0 
286       104.20        XLON      15:21:03      00057973351TRLO0 
700       104.20        XLON      15:21:03      00057973352TRLO0 
700       104.20        XLON      15:21:03      00057973353TRLO0 
664       104.20        XLON      15:21:03      00057973354TRLO0 
700       104.20        XLON      15:21:03      00057973355TRLO0 
414       104.20        XLON      15:21:03      00057973356TRLO0 
2800       104.20        XLON      15:22:46      00057973510TRLO0 
232       104.20        XLON      15:22:46      00057973511TRLO0 
1735       104.60        XLON      15:55:07      00057975986TRLO0 
656       104.60        XLON      15:55:07      00057975987TRLO0 
870       104.60        XLON      15:55:07      00057975988TRLO0 
3455       104.80        XLON      15:58:23      00057976270TRLO0 
2500       104.80        XLON      15:59:24      00057976333TRLO0 
387       104.80        XLON      15:59:24      00057976334TRLO0 
2504       104.60        XLON      15:59:33      00057976339TRLO0 
936       104.60        XLON      15:59:33      00057976340TRLO0 
4286       104.40        XLON      16:01:45      00057976612TRLO0 
267       104.40        XLON      16:13:17      00057977559TRLO0 
2692       104.40        XLON      16:13:17      00057977560TRLO0 
418       104.40        XLON      16:13:17      00057977561TRLO0 
700       104.40        XLON      16:13:17      00057977562TRLO0 
2249       104.40        XLON      16:13:17      00057977563TRLO0 
1429       104.40        XLON      16:21:13      00057978165TRLO0 
251       104.40        XLON      16:21:13      00057978166TRLO0 
402       104.40        XLON      16:21:55      00057978241TRLO0 
1376       104.40        XLON      16:22:11      00057978274TRLO0 
365       104.40        XLON      16:22:11      00057978275TRLO0 
2822       104.40        XLON      16:22:11      00057978276TRLO0 
1203       104.40        XLON      16:23:39      00057978419TRLO0 
1172       104.40        XLON      16:24:51      00057978624TRLO0 
111       104.40        XLON      16:24:51      00057978625TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 152018 
EQS News ID:  1313721 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1313721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
