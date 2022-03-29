Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: A2P5V2 ISIN: SE0005454873 Ticker-Symbol: 4YD 
Frankfurt
29.03.22
08:06 Uhr
1,465 Euro
-0,005
-0,34 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Nanologica to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, March 29, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Mangold Nanologica AB's shares (short name NICA) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector and is the
20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

Nanologica manufactures, develops, and sells nanoporous silica particles for
applications within life science. Nanologica is world-leading in controlling
the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles, creating
opportunities to develop unique products within the two business areas
Chromatography and Drug Development. The company's vision is to contribute to
better and cheaper medicine through porous silica. 

In Chromatography, the aim is to make diabetes drugs available to more patients
by providing products that can lower the production costs at the manufacturers.
In Drug Development the company's platform for inhalation is developed to give
patients with severe lung diseases access to new or improved treatments. 

"Nanologica is about to launch a world-class product within chromatography that
can cut costs for insulin manufacturers, enabling treatment for more diabetes
patients," said Andreas Bhagwani, CEO of Nanologica. " At the same time, we are
progressing our unique platform for local delivery of drugs to the lung through
internal development, with the goal of giving patients with severe lung
diseases access to new or improved treatments. With a highly qualified team and
large-scale production in place, we are now ready to step up the business to
completely new levels.Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm gives Nanologica
increased exposure and the opportunity to attract institutional and
international investors to a greater extent." 

"We are happy to welcome Nanologica as they join Nasdaq as a Main Market listed
company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They make a
great contribution to society by making their vital products more accessible to
customers and to the market. This will attract both investors new shareholders.
We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
