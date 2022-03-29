Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Nanologica to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, March 29, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Mangold Nanologica AB's shares (short name NICA) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Nanologica manufactures, develops, and sells nanoporous silica particles for applications within life science. Nanologica is world-leading in controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles, creating opportunities to develop unique products within the two business areas Chromatography and Drug Development. The company's vision is to contribute to better and cheaper medicine through porous silica. In Chromatography, the aim is to make diabetes drugs available to more patients by providing products that can lower the production costs at the manufacturers. In Drug Development the company's platform for inhalation is developed to give patients with severe lung diseases access to new or improved treatments. "Nanologica is about to launch a world-class product within chromatography that can cut costs for insulin manufacturers, enabling treatment for more diabetes patients," said Andreas Bhagwani, CEO of Nanologica. " At the same time, we are progressing our unique platform for local delivery of drugs to the lung through internal development, with the goal of giving patients with severe lung diseases access to new or improved treatments. With a highly qualified team and large-scale production in place, we are now ready to step up the business to completely new levels.Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm gives Nanologica increased exposure and the opportunity to attract institutional and international investors to a greater extent." "We are happy to welcome Nanologica as they join Nasdaq as a Main Market listed company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They make a great contribution to society by making their vital products more accessible to customers and to the market. This will attract both investors new shareholders. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com