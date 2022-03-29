Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF KONECRANES PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 MARCH 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF KONECRANES PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of Konecranes Plc were transferred to the observation segment on 1 October 2020 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1. article e). Konecranes Plc disclosed on 29 March 2022 at 09:55 EET that The UK CMA blocks the merger between Konecranes and Cargotec and thus the Companies have jointly decided to cancel the planned merger. The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260