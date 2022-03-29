Anzeige
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: 899827 ISIN: FI0009005870 
29.03.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF KONECRANES PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 MARCH 2022 SHARES

THE SHARES OF KONECRANES PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

The shares of Konecranes Plc were transferred to the observation segment on 1
October 2020 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market
Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1. article e). 

Konecranes Plc disclosed on 29 March 2022 at 09:55 EET that The UK CMA blocks
the merger between Konecranes and Cargotec and thus the Companies have jointly
decided to cancel the planned merger. 

The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
