Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New company name and short name for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (39/22)

As from March 29, 2022, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be listed under its new company name Vivesto AB. New company name: Vivesto AB New short name: VIVE Unchanged ISIN code: SE0000722365 Unchanged Order book ID: 76461 The new company name also applies for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:s paid subscription shares. New short name: VIVE BTA Unchanged ISIN code: SE0017564958 Unchanged Order book ID: 251494 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB