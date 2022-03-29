Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2022 | 10:17
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New company name and short name for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (39/22)

As from March 29, 2022, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be listed under its new
company name Vivesto AB. 

New company name:     Vivesto AB 
New short name:      VIVE    
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0000722365
Unchanged Order book ID: 76461    

The new company name also applies for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:s paid
subscription shares. 

New short name:      VIVE BTA  
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0017564958
Unchanged Order book ID: 251494   

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
