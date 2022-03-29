- (PLX AI) - Europris is set to struggle as society reopens after the pandemic, with headwinds not yet priced in, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
- • Europris saw like-for-like sales rise in the pandemic, but is set to post a 12% drop in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, Carnegie said
- • Europris is a quality company but with big downside risk on consensus: Carnegie
- • Price target NOK 47
- • Shares broadly unchanged in morning trading
EUROPRIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de