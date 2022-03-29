- (PLX AI) - Nordex jumped 7% as the wind turbine manufacturer issued new guidance for 2022 that was much better than consensus expectations.
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 5.4-6 billion vs. consensus EUR 5.2 billion
- • The average selling price for 2021 was also slightly better than expected, at EUR 720,000 per MW vs EUR 700,000 per MW in the same period a year ago
- • The guidance is positive, given the difficult environment wind manufacturers are facing in the near term, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de