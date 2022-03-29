Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Xetra
29.03.22
10:58 Uhr
257,85 Euro
+7,50
+3,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
257,80258,0011:16
257,50257,9511:16
PR Newswire
29.03.2022 | 11:03
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EverFocus Electronics Corp.: EverFocus Puts Forward the Best Solution to Realize Smart Station: eNVP-JTX-AI-UB000 Embedded with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX Module

TAIPEI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverFocus Electronics Corporation (TWSE: 5484), a leading provider of smart transportation solutions, is excited to announce the most compatible edge computers to step into AIoT - eNVP-JTX-AI-UB000.

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX module respectively, eNVP-JTX-AI-UB000 suits different needs for AIoT solutions in terms of high performance (1.33 TFLOPS with the Jetson TX2 NX). Enclosed with the EverFocus-developed "Ultraboard," a perfect choice for space-constrained scenarios, eNVP-JTX-AI-UB000 incorporate multiple I/O ports and expansion interfaces within a tiny shell (84 x 102 x 54.7 mm). Embedded with 4 GB 128bit LPDDR4, it's also scalable for big data storage, which builds a solid foundation for AI model training and edge computing.

For centuries, railway stations have instigated the development of economy and livelihood, as they regularly load/unload goods, resources, and most of all, human beings. Where there is human management, however, there are unexpected errors out of carelessness, resulting in tremendous cost and loss. Today, EverFocus has deployed smart image analytics in Europe, America, and Asia, for the sake of management efficiency and travel safety during the pandemic. These AI solutions have successfully reduced management costs by 10% and improved safety factor by 15% for EverFocus customers.

This time, EverFocus has contextualized its AI solutions in the smart station. Connecting EverFocus IP cameras as sensors, eNVP-JTX-AI-UB000 can realize real-time monitoring and notify the mission control center if any unusual events arise. Via the creation of virtual fences, it draws a second line of defense for railway invasion and loitering detection. Not only to optimize multi-stop routes within/among stations, but also to prevent the enclosed space from overcrowding and ensure physical distancing during the era of COVID-19. Besides the capacity monitoring above, to better halt the spread of the virus, eNVP-JTX-AI-UB000 also helps implement mask mandates via their accurate detection and mask recognition capabilities.

EverFocus can reinforce transportation security and improve movement comfort by -

  • Crowd Density Detection and Flow Control - Detect/Analyze the number of passengers for flow control and best-route recommendation.
  • Behavior Screening and Mask Detection - Identify/Report suspicious behaviors and ensure mask mandates for virus spread prevention.
  • Danger Zone Invasion and Loitering Detection - Prevent intrusion to railways/danger zones and monitor unauthorized loitering via virtual fences.

For more information please visit: https://www.everfocus.com/product/ins.php?index_m1_id=2&index_m2_id=17&index_m3_id=30&index_id=808

NVIDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.