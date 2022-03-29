Holcim Group Services Ltd
The Holcim Board of Directors has decided to initiate the process to exit the Russian market in line with the company's values to operate in the most responsible manner. This decision to divest the Russian business follows Holcim's previous announcement to suspend all capital investments in the market.
The Board expresses its heartfelt concern about the tragic human suffering unfolding across the region and is fully committed to supporting affected people, families and communities.
The Board thanks all Holcim colleagues who are mobilizing around the world alongside local NGOs to provide shelter, essential goods and medical supplies, as well as volunteering their time.
