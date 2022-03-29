IAMA Therapeutics, a Series A preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, today announced a strategic collaboration with the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology)- where they will design and profile new classes of compounds targeting cation cotransporters in the CNS area.

This partnership consolidates a scientific collaboration between IAMA Therapeutics and IIT, which signed, together with the Telethon Foundation earlier in 2021, a license agreement, granting IAMA therapeutics an exclusive, worldwide license to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize a novel class of modulators of intracellular chloride concentration.

"We are pleased with and excited by this partnering opportunity with IAMA Therapeutics, a clear example of IIT technology transfer approach," commented Dr. Matteo Bonfanti, Director of Technology Transfer at Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia. "We are setting the Italian way of producing science and tech-based innovation, where the collaboration among brilliant researchers, important founding agencies like Fondazione Telethon, and investors creates the right ecosystem enabling new businesses to emerge."

"We are very happy for the partnership between IAMA Therapeutics and IIT," said Francesca Pasinelli, General Manager of Fondazione Telethon. "This collaboration is based on innovative science, which was selected and nurtured earlier on by Fondazione Telethon. As part of our focus on fostering development, we funded the project and supported researchers through the technology transfer process together with IIT. Now, this promising research avenue is accessing the resources and competencies necessary to take and accelerate the long and expensive path to patients. It shows what can be accomplished through a timely and coordinated effort to maximize research impact".

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that couples emerging advances in drug discovery and neurobiology to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline. We have developed a platform to identify and advance diverse classes of small molecules to selectively inhibit the sodium potassium chloride cotransporter (NKCC1) and other therapeutic targets relevant to treating central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, including primary and secondary autism, epilepsy, and movement disorders.

www.iamatherapeutics.com

About Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT)

Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT- Italian Institute of Technology) is a foundation established jointly by the Italian Ministry of Education, Universities, Research, and the Ministry of Economic and Finance to promote excellence in basic and applied research and contribute to Italy's economic development.

The primary goals of the IIT are the creation and dissemination of scientific knowledge and the strengthening of Italy's technological competitiveness. To achieve these two goals, the IIT cooperates with academic institutions and private organizations, fostering scientific development, technological advances, and training in high technology.

www.iit.it/en

About Fondazione Telethon

Fondazione Telethon (the Telethon Foundation) is a major biomedical charity in Italy whose mission is to advance biomedical research to cure rare genetic diseases. Throughout its 32 years of activity, Fondazione Telethon has invested almost €600 million in funding over 2,700 projects to study 580 diseases, involving more than 1,600 researchers in Italy. As part of its goal to foster development and maximize the therapeutic impact of research, Fondazione Telethon further pursues cooperation with academia, industry, and venture capital through the creation of partnerships and start-ups.

www.telethon.it/en

