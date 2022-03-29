Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an enhancement of its mining operations that will enable hosted clients to view and manage their hardware in a virtual environment.

Ocean Falls mining clients will gain access to digital twins of their hardware enabling seamless virtual access. A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical object or process that is updated using real-time data.

Hosted clients of Ocean Falls Blockchain will be able to virtually enter a copy of the existing mining room and interact with the digital twins of their real-world mining units.

They will be able to view critical information like exhaust heat which will be presented by clouds of blue through red colours indicating temperature and hashing status. They will be able to reboot, shutdown, and perform other diagnostic procedures through virtual controls connected via an API to their real-world counterparts.

"Because our facility is located in a remote community, it is difficult for clients to physically check on their devices. This virtual environment, enabled by the metaverse, will provide control over mining hardware, offering insights into performance and potential problems," said Kevin Day, CTO at Ocean Falls Blockchain.

Feedback on the initial prototype of the application has been so positive that the company is looking at other metaverse applications to bolster innovation, as well as provide opportunities for improved productivity and increased enterprise value.

About Ocean Falls Blockchain

Ocean Falls is a Canadian blockchain technology company that operates a 2MW-plus, clean energy-powered cryptocurrency mining farm in historic Ocean Falls, B.C. Ocean Falls is also creating a new sustainable solution for the captive insurance industry.

Media Contact

Oded Orgil, CEO (Ocean Falls Blockchain)

oded@oceanfalls.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118426