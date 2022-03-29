Abel Noser Solutions Teams Up With Neovest to Provide Reporting Options for Traders, Managers and Brokers

Clients of both firms will benefit from a cost-effective reporting package that monitors best execution details and provides actionable feedback on liquidity analysis, trade measurement and regulatory reporting.

New York, NY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Solutions announced today that Abel Noser has teamed up with Neovest to create a specialized analytics reporting offering for clients and clients' affiliates. The service provides traders, portfolio managers and brokers comprehensive summaries, enhanced analytics reports to aid best execution review and analysis, fill-level review including broker/venue analysis, and commission comparisons along with execution consulting. Neovest, a global, multi-asset order and execution management system, will now offer its clients access to Abel Noser's integrated analytics suite of reports through a cloud-based dashboard.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser said, "We are thrilled to work with Neovest to provide this specialized reporting solution that monitors best execution quality by broker for the buy-side as well as sales trader summaries for brokers. Our partnership provides robust analytics from numerous perspectives, so clients can remain compliant and competitive in the everchanging investment landscape."

"As clients demand a seamless workflow around regulatory compliance and reporting, I am happy to welcome Abel Noser into our partner program. Neovest is aggressively investing in its product and the tools that Abel Noser offers further strengthen the solutions Neovest offers clients. This partnership helps complete the trade lifecycle by complementing Neovest's robust execution tools with Abel Noser's industry-leading TCA and compliance products," said Jimmi Shah, CEO of Neovest.

"This exciting collaboration will provide a multi-faceted analytics solution with valuable attributes to both the buy-side and sell-side," added Brett Macleod, Managing Director at Abel Noser Solutions. "From manager performance summaries and trade-level performance metrics to next-gen analytics that utilize client benchmarks and our $15 trillion trade data universe, we feel this offering will allow Neovest to leverage our alpha capturing and compliance applications for a value-added service provision."

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. With over 500 clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Rated 2021 Best-In-Class Global Multi-Asset TCA Provider by Aite Group. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

About Neovest

Neovest is a global, multi-asset, broker-neutral order and execution management platform with 600+ clients, 4,000+ users and connectivity to 350+ global brokers. As an independently operated technology company, Neovest provides a fully integrated front-to-back solution leveraged by the industry's most advanced buy-side and sell-side clients.

www.neovest.com