Skyfri Group, a cleantech company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has acquired India's third largest O&M provider Avi Solar.Skyfri, backed by leading climate investors SpeedInvest, Singularity, and Link Venture Capital, is one of the fastest-growing clean technology firms globally, accelerating growth through targeted acquisitions and deployment of technology to fully automate solar asset management. "The acquisition of Avi Solar is part of a strategy to consolidate the O&M industry globally and automate most of the tasks that are manual today. Our ambition is to become the largest and most trusted ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de