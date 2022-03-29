Skyfri Group, a cleantech company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has acquired India's third largest O&M provider Avi Solar.Skyfri, backed by leading climate investors SpeedInvest, Singularity, and Link Venture Capital, is one of the fastest-growing clean technology firms globally, accelerating growth through targeted acquisitions and deployment of technology to fully automate solar asset management. "The acquisition of Avi Solar is part of a strategy to consolidate the O&M industry globally and automate most of the tasks that are manual today. Our ambition is to become the largest and most trusted ...

