Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue of $119.3 Million, A Sequential Increase from Q3 Revenue of $117.1 Million

Fortifying Foundation for Scale, Geographic Footprint and Capabilities Expansion to Drive Growth in Emerging Sector

Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE) ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today reported its financial results for the three-month period and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Selected Financial Information

"Charge made tremendous progress in Q4 toward our goal of becoming the trusted global infrastructure partner for 5G wireless network and intelligent sites as well as EV Charging. We continued to build our 5G wireless network / EV charging infrastructure growth engine through a selective acquisition, drove organic growth through successful customer engagement in the EV charging infrastructure sector, expanded our talented team and further refined our processes for scalability," Charge's Chairman and CEO Andrew Fox stated. "Through the BWES acquisition, we significantly expanded our electrical contracting capabilities and expertise, adding scalability in 5G and network services as well as EV charging infrastructure deployment resources, establishing Charge's position with organized labor workforce and welcoming an impressive and experienced team of qualified master electricians. BWES and ANS are a powerful combination, and we are working to bring additional value to customers as we unify their product offerings and leverage their capabilities across their respective territories for growth. EV Depot, acquired in January, is an early mover in licensing parking facilities to create charging ecosystems, scaling our infrastructure offering and capabilities for ecommerce, commercial and delivery fleets. Last, we markedly advanced our internal processes and corporate governance structures in preparation for an uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market."

"In all, we capped off a transformational year and fortified our foundation for future expansion of our capabilities and geographic footprint to drive growth in the expansive, emerging addressable market at the intersection of 5G wireless and EV charging electrical infrastructure. Looking ahead, we are very pleased with our ANS and BWES subsidiaries' strong performances. BWES serves many customers within the public sector, which tends to have multi-year projects with revenue being recognized over several calendar years. Our goal remains to be the trusted global infrastructure partner for 5G wireless network and intelligent sites as well as EV Charging."

Reported results include: TransWorld Enterprises, Inc., acquired on May 8, 2020; GetCharged, Inc., acquired on October 12, 2020; PTGI International Carrier Services, Inc. ("PTGI") acquired on October 31, 2020; ANS Advanced Network Services ("ANS") acquired on May 21, 2021; and BW Electrical Services LLC (BWES") acquired on December 27, 2021, and are therefore not comparable to year-ago periods.

Proforma results include: The full three- or twelve-month period for all operations, including acquisitions, for both 2020 and 2021. Management believes that presenting pro forma results is important to understanding the Company's financial performance, providing better analysis of trends in our underlying businesses as it allows for comparability to prior period results.

In thousands As Reported Proforma Three months ended December 31 Three months ended December 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net revenue $ 119,309 84,726 34,583 $ 126,794 131,255 (4,461 ) Cost of revenues 115,424 83,554 31,869 120,816 125,571 (4,755 ) Stock based compensation 9,272 2,326 6,945 9,272 2,326 6,945 General and administrative 2,671 1,981 690 3,107 2,674 433 Professional fees 582 213 369 626 497 129 Salaries and related benefits 3,596 687 2,909 4,638 5,520 (882 ) Income (loss) from operations (12,235 ) (4,035 ) (8,199 ) (11,665 ) (5,333 ) (6,332 ) Other operating (income) expense 1,924 30,037 (28,113 ) 1,951 30,295 (28,344 ) Income tax expense / (benefit) 616 (438 ) 1,054 870 (1,096 ) 1,965 Net income (loss) $ (14,775 ) (33,634 ) 18,859 $ (14,486 ) (34,532 ) 20,046

Fourth quarter proforma revenue was $126.8 million, a decrease of $4.5 million from the same period last year, driven by declines in Telecommunications' wholesale call volume offset by solid growth within Infrastructure's higher-margin 5G and wireless installation and electrical construction.

Fourth quarter proforma net loss of $14.5 million decreased $20.0 million from the same period last year due to impairment charges and stock issuance costs in 2020 offset by higher stock compensation expense in 2021 due to expansion in personnel associated with the Company's growth.

Cash used in operations for the full year 2021 was $2.9 million, including investments in corporate governance and the buildout of Charge's management team to both strengthen its public company structure and support organic growth, as well as acquisition-related expenses.

Charge's CFO Leah Schweller commented, "While inflation did have some impact on fourth quarter results and tight supply chains and labor markets are realities for growing businesses, our margins at the operating subsidiary level are holding to date, and we remain vigilant to combat margin erosion in this challenging geopolitical, inflationary and supply chain environment. As we had hoped, recently acquired businesses are performing solidly and are expected to contribute incrementally as we fully integrate them, leverage their capabilities, and drive higher margin revenue."

As of December 31,2021, Charge held $27.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

For further details of the financials, please see Charge Enterprises' 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Note the quarterly financial statements for March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were refiled with the OTC Markets on November 12, 2021. The quarterly financial statements for September 30, 2021 were filed with the OTC Markets on November 18, 2021.

Key Recent Highlights

Continued to build scale and capabilities - Acquired BW Electrical Services - scales Charge's EV charging infrastructure deployment by boosting the number of qualified master electricians and adding greater value, electrical contracting expertise, and warehousing capacity to improve lead times and increase bandwidth to serve the Company's growing client portfolio. BWES also establishes Charge's union workforce and brings proven standardized processes and deep commercial electrical expertise in EV charging infrastructure, complementing Charge's existing offering. Finally, BWES and ANS combined add significant value and revenue opportunity at the cross-over of wireless and electrical infrastructure as they continue to integrate and expand into each other's territories. Entered into strategic alliances with Smart Charge America and National Community Renaissance for EV charging infrastructure. Subsequent to year-end, acquired EV Group Holdings, LLC (EV Depot) - Scales Charge's infrastructure offering to ecommerce, commercial and fleet delivery service providers. With its first-mover advantage, EV Depot leases scarce industrial real estate from third parties and licenses to large fleet operators that require multiple services, including parking, maintenance and other resources, serving as a strong platform to develop emerging business models, including high-capacity charging, the EV "gas station" of the future and logistical energy centers.

- Developed leadership team - Expanded the talented client-facing team within Infrastructure Strengthened Detroit, MI-based team focused on developing EV charging business - President Mark LaNeve and Chief Business Officer Nicole Antakli have added Directors of Engineering, Client Engagement, Administration & Operations and OEM & EV Charging - collectively encompassing 100-plus years of automotive experience with particular depth of expertise in the automotive OEM vertical. This team is dedicated to driving organic growth and is now building an internal capability focused on client engagement, education, design and engineering and project management.

- Expanded the talented client-facing team within Infrastructure Strengthened corporate structure - Continued investments in people, processes and systems to support public company organization

- Continued investments in people, processes and systems to support public company organization Developed strategic relationships to drive future growth - Subsequent to year-end, was designated as the Preferred Infrastructure Provider for GenZ EV LLC, a distributor of ADS-TEC Energy battery-buffered ultra-fast chargers for the automotive vertical in the Americas, for custom EV charging ecosystems. Charge Infrastructure will offer comprehensive suite of services for EV charging ecosystems, including project management, design and engineering, construction, installation, and maintenance and service. GenZ and Charge will target dealerships, dealer groups, commercial fleet, and automotive OEM's as well as retail, big-box chains, real estate conglomerates and the public sector.

- Bolstered corporate governance - Added three independent members to Board of Directors Named COO Craig Denson Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary Strengthened board governance in anticipation of Exchange uplist

-

Large Market Opportunity

Charge is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the present market opportunity by developing and deploying infrastructure, making it simple to move and connect people across the globe, installing 5G, in-building wireless networks and EV charging ecosystems and delivering the infrastructure clients require today to grow with them as scale is required to meet future demands. There are a number of strong tailwinds both investment and demand, with investments in Charge's total addressable EV / 5G Infrastructure market being driven from private, enterprise, and public sectors alike, which combined total $224 billion*, including $72.5 billion public funds (Infrastructure bill) earmarked for EV charging, including a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations**, and billions more in the private sector, by 2028.

* The White House | President Biden Announces Support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

** The White House | Remarks of President Joe Biden - State of the Union Address As Prepared for Delivery

2022-23 Strategy and Priorities

"As we add building blocks to our foundation and gather customer needs and preferences across a range of industry sectors, we have honed our strategy for scalability while optimizing a holistic approach that provides a highly responsive and reliable infrastructure offering that addresses engineering, technology and energy and equipment cost management needs. Our value proposition is differentiated by our hardware- and software-agnostic approach that centers on tailoring bespoke installations to the requirements of each customer, creating customized electric vehicle charging solutions and positioning clients to support organic growth in the future. As we move through the next 18 months, we will continue to be deliberate and thoughtful as we add talent and refine our internal public company processes to drive our success as we simultaneously pioneer a new industry and identify and secure the resources needed to address today's demands at the cross-over of wireless and electrical infrastructure and capture the opportunities and use cases of the future," stated Mr. Fox.

Charge's overarching strategy is to integrate high-quality assets with growing recurring revenue streams across its core competencies of building infrastructure for 5G wireless networks and EV charging ecosystem solutions:

Telecommunications

Continue to leverage 20-year global customer relationships and a variable cost model for growth, strengthening this division as a foundation underlying Charge's consolidated revenue base

Selectively add products and services with solid margins, such as SMS text, to this long-established business

Infrastructure

Scale wireless/electrical infrastructure capabilities - Charge's strategy is to grow ANS' private sector and BWES' public sector capabilities in wireless network and electrical charging infrastructure, uniting their complementary offerings and resources to fuel growth into each other's territories. This combination offers a powerful unique, one-stop value proposition for clients' wireless network and electrical charging ecosystem installation needs, starting in New York and New Jersey.

- Charge's strategy is to grow ANS' private sector and BWES' public sector capabilities in wireless network and electrical charging infrastructure, uniting their complementary offerings and resources to fuel growth into each other's territories. This combination offers a powerful unique, one-stop value proposition for clients' wireless network and electrical charging ecosystem installation needs, starting in New York and New Jersey. EV infrastructure platform - Charge's Michigan team will address tremendous demand in the explosively growing EV space, exemplified by numerous EV launches announced by automotive OEMs, increasing EV capacity and new EV entrants in the US market. Leveraging Charge's long-standing relationships in the automotive OEM vertical, the team's strategy is focused on a 4-pronged approach to: grow organically by building out our internal team; leverage Charge subsidiaries' capabilities; build a network of installers to support organic growth; and add targeted acquisitions and strategic alliances to scale for future growth opportunities in additional sectors such as retail, office complexes and multi-unit housing: Drive organic growth by expanding our internal management team to execute continued education and guidance encompassing the critical elements of uptime and total cost of ownership for EV charging infrastructure solutions, optimal client-engagement and dedicated project management of our services; Leverage the expertise, capability and skill from the ANS, BWES and EV Depot workforces and subcontractor networks to a add greater value integrated into our seamless solution providing a unique and superlative customer experience in bespoke installations, including project management, design and engineering, construction, installation, and maintenance; Build a nationwide network of local contractors, electricians and engineering firms to execute the expansion and scale as Charge's leadership team establishes and grows relationships with key customers in varying industry sectors, including automotive dealerships, auto OEMs, commercial fleet and other industrial and public sectors; Continue to selectively seek acquisition opportunities and strategic partnerships that expand greater scale, enhance services and create additional value vertically and horizontally within the supply chain of adapting infrastructure implementation for EV Charging and 5G wireless networks, DAS, small cell and intelligent sites.

- Charge's Michigan team will address tremendous demand in the explosively growing EV space, exemplified by numerous EV launches announced by automotive OEMs, increasing EV capacity and new EV entrants in the US market. Leveraging Charge's long-standing relationships in the automotive OEM vertical, the team's strategy is focused on a 4-pronged approach to: grow organically by building out our internal team; leverage Charge subsidiaries' capabilities; build a network of installers to support organic growth; and add targeted acquisitions and strategic alliances to scale for future growth opportunities in additional sectors such as retail, office complexes and multi-unit housing:

Finally, Charge will continue to invest in talent with world class industry experience at both the divisional and corporate levels to drive growth.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reported and Proforma Results of Operations

Years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020

In thousands As Reported Proforma Years Ended December 31 Years Ended December 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net revenue $ 477,018 84,726 392,292 $ 516,302 606,985 (90,682 ) Cost of revenues 465,504 83,554 381,949 495,333 584,400 (89,067 ) Stock based compensation 30,623 2,326 28,297 30,623 2,326 28,297 General and administrative 7,995 2,021 5,974 10,146 6,715 3,431 Professional fees 1,846 805 1,041 2,037 1,591 446 Salaries and related benefits 8,806 687 8,119 14,786 13,958 827 Income (loss) from operations (37,755 ) (4,667 ) (33,088 ) (36,622 ) (2,007 ) (34,615 ) Other operating (income) expense 19,205 30,413 (11,208 ) 17,275 29,091 (11,816 ) Income tax expense / (benefit) (5,292 ) (438 ) (4,854 ) (4,908 ) (1,094 ) (3,814 ) Net income (loss) $ (51,669 ) (34,643 ) (17,026 ) $ (48,989 ) (30,004 ) (18,985 )

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,238,264 $ 11,629,303 Accounts receivable net of allowances of 2021 $268,007 , 2020 $13,411 73,334,183 64,129,327 Inventory 111,070 - Deposits, prepaids and other current assets, net 1,721,222 597,388 Investment in marketable securities 9,618,743 3,249,710 Investment in non-marketable securities 100,000 149,262 Cost in excess of billings 4,812,483 - Total current assets 107,935,965 79,754,990 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,011,668 1,774,176 Finance lease asset 469,645 - Right-of-use asset 1,558,052 - Non-current assets - 259,157 Goodwill 26,054,522 17,175,990 Deferred tax asset 5,579,660 443,006 Total assets $ 143,609,512 $ 99,407,319 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 71,428,301 $ 69,914,181 Accrued liabilities 5,739,475 785,172 Deferred revenue 7,017,392 3,455,886 Convertible notes payable, net of discount 2,700,337 1,436,144 Convertible notes payable, related party, net of discount - 275,984 Line of credit 1,898,143 - Related party payable - 189,312 Derivative liabilities - 749,600 Finance lease liability 159,215 - Lease liability 125,191 - Total current liabilities 89,068,054 76,806,279 Non-current liabilities Finance lease liability, non-current 218,825 - Lease liability, non-current 1,442,743 - Notes payable, net of discount 26,087,523 - Convertible notes payable, net of discount 4,475,260 1,947,945 Total liabilities 121,292,405 78,754,224 Mezzanine Equity Series B Preferred Stock 6,850,000 - Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A: 0 and 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 - 1,000 Series C: 2,370,370 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 237 - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized 184,266,934 and 140,018,383 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 18,426 140,018 Common stock to be issued, 6,587,897 and 13,425,596 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020 658 13,426 Additional paid in capital 126,869,604 72,583,222 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (32,289 ) 60,375 Accumulated deficit (111,389,529 ) (52,144,946 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,467,107 20,653,095 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 143,609,512 $ 99,407,319

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the years ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 477,018,163 $ 84,726,026 Cost of Goods Sold 465,503,568 83,554,341 Gross Margin 11,514,595 1,171,685 Operating expenses Stock based compensation 30,622,884 2,326,298 General and administrative 7,994,946 2,020,493 Salaries and related benefits 8,806,344 687,415 Professional fees 1,845,886 804,836 Depreciation expense 529,000 82,662 Total operating expenses 49,799,060 5,921,704 Net operating loss (38,284,465 ) (4,750,019 ) Other income (expenses): Loss on impairment (18,116,263 ) (13,757,907 ) Net income from investments 3,330,057 49,710 Amortization of debt discount (3,055,978 ) (2,667,733 ) Other income (expense), net 1,063,772 (415,202 ) Interest expense (1,457,900 ) (391,781 ) Foreign exchange adjustments (334,496 ) 425,309 Amortization of debt discount, related party (95,127 ) (28,032 ) Amortization of debt issue costs (10,438 ) (19,562 ) Stock issuance costs - (13,400,000 ) Interest expense, related party - (26,703 ) Loss on modification of debt - (98,825 ) Total other expenses (18,676,373 ) (30,330,726 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 5,291,867 438,104 Net income (loss) $ (51,668,971 ) $ (34,642,641 ) Deemed dividend (7,407,407 ) - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (59,076,378 ) $ (34,642,641 ) Basic and loss per share $ (0.33 ) $ (1.92 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and loss 156,365,477 18,049,003

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (51,668,972 ) $ (34,642,641 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 529,000 82,662 Stock-based compensation 30,622,884 2,326,298 Stock issued for services 353,903 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 400 530,716 Amortization of debt discount 3,055,978 2,667,733 Amortization of debt discount, related party 95,127 28,032 Amortization of debt issue costs 10,438 19,562 Stock issuance costs - 13,400,000 Loss on foreign currency exchange 362,723 - Loss on impairment 18,116,263 13,757,907 Loss on modification of debt - 98,825 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable (62,327 ) - Net income from investments (3,330,057 ) (49,710 ) Other income (expense), net (1,064,172 ) - Gain on settlement of liabilities - (115,514 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (5,291,867 ) (443,007 ) Changes in working capital requirements: Accounts receivable 4,344,796 (25,328,275 ) Accrued revenue (2,222,435 ) - Deposits, prepaids and other current assets 1,477,651 (458,857 ) Other assets 183,698 - Accounts payable (4,198,103 ) (25,994,864 ) Accrued expenses 1,123,038 47,582,759 Deferred revenue 4,746,268 - Other comprehensive income (92,663 ) 46,390 Net cash used in operating activities (2,908,429 ) (6,491,984 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of fixed assets (1,355,297 ) (202,613 ) Sale of other assets 910,395 - Purchase of marketable securities (67,439,874 ) (3,200,000 ) Sale of marketable securities 66,680,875 - Purchase of non-marketable securities (100,000 ) - Investment in ANS (12,948,324 ) - Investment in BW Electric (13,500,000 ) - Investment in Get Charged, Inc. - (892,000 ) Acquisition of MPS - (149,262 ) Cash acquired in acquisition 2,785,415 13,189,612 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,966,810 ) 8,745,737 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash receipts from issuance of notes payable 23,333,200 - Cash receipts from issuance of convertible notes payable 5,000,000 6,595,000 Cash receipts from issuance of convertible notes payable, related party - 595,000 Proceeds from sale of Series Common Stock - 2,175,000 Proceeds from sale of Series E Preferred Stock - 12,500 Proceeds from sale of Series C Preferred Stock 6,666,800 - Draws from revolving line of credit, net 112,940 - Payment on financing lease (132,754 ) - Related party payments - (1,981 ) Cash paid for contingent liability (61,232 ) 0 Net cash provided by financing activities 34,918,954 9,375,519 Foreign currency adjustment (434,754 ) - NET INCREASE IN CASH 6,608,961 11,629,272 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 11,629,303 31 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 18,238,264 $ 11,629,303 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 964,966 $ 96,000 Cash paid for income taxes $ -- $ - Non-cash operating and financing activities: Goodwill acquired in a business combination through the issuance of stock $ 13,418,172 $ 17,175,990 Common stock issued for liquidating damages - 62,710 Issuance of Series B Preferred Stock for acquisition $ 6,850,000 $ - Debt discount associated with promissory notes $ 7,717,082 $ 4,325,576 Placement agent warrants - 15,500,000 Series G Preferred Stock issued in connection with convertible notes financing $ - $ 2,361,099

