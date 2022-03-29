The Dr. Andrés Arias Dental Clinic Offers Customers Luxury Service: The Clinic is Changing the Perspective of Dentist Consultations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / The Dr. Andrés Arias Dental Clinic is located in southern Colombia, and focuses on aesthetics and health, with specialization in prosthodontics. The clinic offers luxury services, which have led many customers to refer to it as a "luxury hotel."

The Andrés Arias Dental Clinic has brought innovation to change the perspective that people have about dentistry. Many times people associate the visit to the dentist with some kind of discomfort or pain due to the practices performed in many dental offices and the instruments that these professionals use to perform their work.

They wanted to innovate and change the concept of dentistry where patients come with fear and anxiety to the consultation. They have achieved this thanks to the implementation of technology.

The dental clinic is a pioneer in digital and aesthetic dentistry, from intraoral scanners that avoid the unpleasant sensation of conventional impressions and allow people to see their mouths in 3D on a computer. In addition, they use drills that do not make sounds, computer-guided implant placements and other infrastructure tools.

The Andrés Arias Dental Clinic stands out for the experience they provide to their customers. Not only because they have the latest technology used to provide the best service, but also because they go above and beyond to ensure people do not feel as if they were in a dentist's office, but rather in a luxury hotel.

"From the moment you walk into our clinic you feel like you are in a five-star hotel in Dubai. All the walls are black, there is always music, we have a personalized scent so that people don't associate it with dentistry. You can enjoy anything from coffee to whiskey or champagne in the waiting room." Dr. Andrés Arias, the owner of the dental clinic comments, and adds, "We do everything digitally: the impressions are made with an intraoral scanner that replaces the uncomfortable conventional impressions. We have all the specialties of dentistry. The dental chair massages you during treatment, and you can watch any series or movie while we attend you. We do porcelain veneers in four working days, and are always looking for natural results."

In the near future, the Andrés Arias Dental Clinic will expand its presence in Colombia, opening new headquarters in Bogota. Learn more about the dental clinic

here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Dr. Andrés Arias Dental Clinic

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695053/The-Dr-Andrs-Arias-Dental-Clinic-Offers-Customers-Luxury-Service-The-Clinic-is-Changing-the-Perspective-of-Dentist-Consultations