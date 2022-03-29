Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
29.03.22
14:45 Uhr
15,600 Euro
+0,300
+1,96 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,50015,80015:05
Dow Jones News
29.03.2022 | 13:28
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 29-March-2022 / 11:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 28 March 2022 the Company was informed that the following transactions were conducted in respect of the PDMRs listed below.

The Company was notified of the exercise and sale, of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary, both of whom are PDMRs to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises. 

Name      Status             Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
 
Alan Williams PDMR  2019 CIP   39,369   28/03/2022 18,569       GBP12.842840 
 
Name     Status             Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
 
Robin Miller PDMR  2019 CIP    5,612  28/03/2022 2,647       GBP12.840000

Alan Williams transferred the remaining balance of 20,800 shares to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Fiona Williams, as set out below.

Robin Miller transferred his remaining balance of 2,965 shares to his PCA, Mrs Sarah Miller, also set out as below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name          Alan Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status     Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial        Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the      Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national 
b)      transaction       insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2019 
                   Co-Investment Plan). 
 
                   Price(s)          Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume (s) 
c) 
 
                                 18,569 
                   GBP12.842840 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
                   Aggregate         Aggregate        Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                   Price           Volume          Total 
 
       -Price         GBP12.842840         18,569          GBP238,478.70 
e)      Date of the transaction 28 March 2022 
f)      Place of the      XLON 
       transaction 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name            Fiona Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status      PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name            Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial         Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument     ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
                     Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan by 
                     the Chief Financial Officer. 
 
                     Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                         20,800 
                     n/a 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                     Aggregate             Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume     Price               Volume  Total 
                     n/a                20,800  n/a 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction  28 March 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status      General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial         Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and 
b)                   national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the 
                    Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan). 
 
                    Price(s)  Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
 
                          2,647 
                    GBP12.840000 
 
 
       Aggregated information  Aggregate   Aggregate           Aggregate 
                    Price     Volume             Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
 
                           2,647             GBP33,987.48 
       -Price          GBP12.840000 
 
e)      Date of the transaction  28 March 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Sarah Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status      PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary 
 
b)      Initial notification/   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial         Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares 
b)                   of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan by 
                    the General Counsel & Company Secretary. 
 
                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                        2,965 
                    n/a 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                    Aggregate             Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume    Price               Volume  Total 
                    n/a                2,965   n/a 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction  28 March 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  152284 
EQS News ID:  1314541 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314541&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2022 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.