Nurse-1-1 Raises $2.3 Million in Seed Funding, Pioneering "Conversational Marketing for Healthcare"

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Nurse-1-1 , the first conversational marketing company for healthcare, today announced the close of its $2.3 million seed funding round led by Argon Ventures with participation from York IE and Hyperplane . The company will use the financing to expand its team, accelerate its go-to-market efforts, and scale its current partnerships with publicly traded and nationwide digital health, at-home testing, and pharma companies.

Through a nationwide network of over 2,000 NPs, RNs, PAs, and MDs and a complete customer service platform, Nurse-1-1 educates patients and drives adherence at all patient touch points within the digital health and pharma markets. Embedding its HIPAA-compliant live chat widget into any digital health experience allows Nurse-1-1's network of nurses and advanced practice providers to proactively engage and influence patients to make the right health decisions and properly utilize digital health offerings. In 2021, Nurse-1-1 had over 10,000 patient consultations through its partnerships with digital health, at-home testing, and pharma companies.

Medication adherence is a public health concern. Pre-pandemic, non-adherence to medications cost the healthcare system $300 billion annually, according to Healthcare Finance Report . Out of every 100 prescriptions sent, only 50 to 70 are ever picked up and paid for at the pharmacy, 25 to 30 taken properly, and about 15 to 20 refilled as prescribed. OMJ reports that the biggest barriers that patients face when using their medications effectively include poor provider-patient communication, inadequate knowledge about a drug and its use, not being convinced of the need for treatment, and fear of adverse effects of the drug-all topics that nurses are uniquely positioned to address.

"Non-adherence not only costs the healthcare system, but also can cause long-term health effects to the patient," said Kimberly Liner, Chief Nurse Practitioner at Nurse-1-1, RN, MSN, CPNP. "Nurse-1-1 provides reliable sources of information from credible, trusted nurses."

For each of the past 20 years, the Gallup poll has rated nursing as the most trusted profession in America. Nurse-1-1 is bringing this trust into the growing digital health market, pioneering a new category in healthcare with its patient-centric and dialogue-driven approach to care.

Nurse-1-1 also works with many at-home testing companies, navigating their patients through their at-home testing journey. In recent years, at-home testing has become a key tool in early detection of many health care issues, and studies have shown that testing adherence jumps significantly when a patient has a provider they can talk to.

"Patient adherence-whether to medications, at-home testing, or other digital health treatments-is a major issue to tackle," said Michael Sheeley, Co-founder and CEO of Nurse-1-1. "Our embedded nurse chat provides an on-demand experience with patients waiting fewer than 8 seconds on average to connect with a nurse-bridging an essential gap in care when patients need it the most."

"As more and more of our healthcare transitions to digital, we can't lose the thing that really works in the current system: patients interacting with nurses," said Joe Raczka, Managing Partner, York IE. "Mike, Kimberly and the whole crew at Nurse-1-1 are the right team to bring nurses to the front lines of digital healthcare - a mission that will have a positive impact on all of our lives."

