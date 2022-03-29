Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to engage industry leading EarthEX Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEX") of Selkirk, Manitoba, utilizing their proprietary technology and methodology for a complete reprocessing and 3D interpretive analysis of the flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project and the 100% owned Canoe Landing Lake West VMS Projects in the world-famous VMS Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. EarthEX is an industry leader in this cutting-edge field in defining targets in the exploration of VMS (Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver & Gold) projects around the world.





The wealth of public MegaTEM data in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") coupled with other high resolution historical surveys available on the properties make for an ideal candidate for this type of analysis.

EarthEX will be reprocessing and interpreting all available geophysical data including the use of new proprietary algorithms for both projects (Nine Mile Brook & Canoe Landing Lake West), including the regional Aerodat and MegaTEM surveys conducted over the BMC. This data output, when modeled and interpreted with the geological and geochemical data will allow us to identify and prioritize target areas, streamlining the exploration process. Upon receipt of the 3D model, the technical committee, working with EarthEX, can finalize the second phase of exploration program including survey grids for proprietary cutting-edge UAV (Drone Technology) magnetics and ground-based Time Domain Electro-Magnetics ("TDEM") over priority conductors. The aim is to define and prioritize all Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS")(Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag & Au) targets, in addition to locating the primary source of the Willett Lens mineralization and any related satellite deposits along trend.

Of the targets generated, their priority ranking is primarily based on the results of the TDEM surveys, and magnetic domain. Conductors that exhibit favourable geological and magnetic settings, as well as late time conductance, which is a common signature of VMS mineralization, will be top priority for drilling. In comparison, early and mid-time signatures which may still be prospective, but have a larger range of potential geological sources, will be treated as second-priority follow-up targets.

Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, Director, states, "We look forward to receiving this proprietary cutting-edge technology analysis, over our two VMS Projects. The source deposit of our High-Grade Willett VMS Lens should not be far and, if typical of other VMS deposits, may consist of multiple stacked Lens'. The EarthEX proprietary technology will identify the possible hosts, which we believe is up ice in the Spruce Lake Formation of the California Lake Group where a majority of the BMC Deposits are hosted. This area has been underexplored and is a terrific section of the Spruce Formation without a deposit. There are 95 VMS occurrences and 46 Deposits in the BMC and we believe we are in the prime location of the folding geology. We look forward to our analytical results shortly."

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person and as the COO of Fiddlehead Mining Corp. and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian Public Mineral Exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its two properties located in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada: 100% owned Canoe Landing Lake West and 50% owned Nine Mile Brook. Nine Mile is Focused on Exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV & Green Technologies requiring Copper Silver Lead & Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) . EarthEX is the industry leader in this cutting-edge field in defining targets in the exploration of VMS (Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver & Gold) projects around the world, (b) EarthEX will be reprocessing all available geophysical data with New Proprietary Algorithms for both projects (Nine Mile Brook & Canoe Landing Lake West), (c) data output, when modeled with the geological and geochemical data will allow us to identify and prioritize target areas, streamlining the exploration process, (d) the technical committee can finalize the second phase of exploration program including survey grids for magnetics and ground-based TDEM over priority conductors, (e) the source deposit of our High-Grade Willett VMS Lens should not be far and, if typical of other VMS deposits, may consist of multiple stacked Lens', (f) the EarthEX proprietary technology will identify the possible hosts, which we believe is up ice in the Spruce Lake Formation of the California Lake Group where a majority of the BMC Deposits are hosted, and (g) there are 95 VMS occurrences and 46 Deposits in the BMC and we believe we are in the prime location of the folding geology. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

