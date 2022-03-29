The PV manufacturer says there is a risk of electric shock in some of its solar modules due to defective polyamide backsheets. Products delivered between 2010 and 2012 are affected. According to Schüco, they should be uninstalled and disposed of.From pv magazine Germany In mid-2012, Schüco said it would discontinue the production of its thin film solar modules in Osterweddingen, Germany. Just under two years later, it sold its PV business to Viessmann. Now in the spring of 2022, Schüco has had to publish a precautionary "product safety warning." During the "active and passive product monitoring ...

