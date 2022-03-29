Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2022 | 13:53
PGS ASA: Calling Notice 2022 Annual General Meeting

March 29, 2022 Oslo, Norway, PGS Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 27, 2022 at 15:00 CEST. The calling notice and proxy forms for PGS 2022 Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com.

The Company's Board has determined that the Annual General Meeting will be held virtually and be available online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smart phones, pads, lap-tops or stationary computers. For further information regarding the virtual participation, please see instructions in the calling notice and the guideline made available as Appendix IX to the calling notice.

For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

Attachments

  • Complete calling notice AGM 2022 with attachments (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b94bb8a-e070-4032-89e9-f0b430b24f28)
  • Komplett innkalling AGM 2022 med vedlegg (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8deaba6c-c01d-47cf-a0a3-ef01729f51c9)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
