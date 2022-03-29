WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' by Information Services Group (ISG) in multiple categories of their 2021 ISG Provider Lens Insurance BPO Services Quadrant Reports. In the U.S., WNS was recognized as a 'Leader' in Life and Retirement (L&R), Property and Casualty (P&C), and Life Retirement TPA. WNS also received 'Leader' status for P&C BPO services in Australia.

"Accelerating digital transformation initiatives continues to be a key focus area for all industries, including insurance. Today, global insurers are increasingly looking to address their changing business requirements across the entire value chain including strategic functions such as underwriting, claims, policy administration and actuarial. As partners and co-creators, WNS is leveraging our deep domain expertise, digital offerings powered by AI, ML, and IoT, advanced analytics capabilities, and transformational solutions to help our customers transition into the digital future with confidence," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

In the U.S. L&R quadrant, ISG has cited WNS' modular ecosystem which supports end-to-end digital transformation across all functional areas through a suite of digital and analytics solutions, hyperautomation, and strong platform partnerships as key strengths.

WNS' deep domain expertise across personal, commercial and specialty lines, its unique insurance-in-a-box (InVog) offering, and ability to drive transformation across the underwriting and claims value chains contributed to its 'Leader' status in the U.S. P&C sector. The report also highlights the company's ability to work as a strategic transformation partner and "co-create" new digital models as key differentiators.

In the U.S. Life Retirement TPA services category, WNS' proprietary insurance-in-a-box (InVog) BPaaS solution that extends across the entire life insurance value chain, optimized delivery including a combination of onshore and offshore capabilities, and innovative engagement models contributed to WNS' leadership spot.

In Australia, WNS' domain experience, strong client portfolio, and breadth of service offerings covering end-to-end P&C processes were highlighted in the report. Additionally, WNS' long-standing presence in the Australian P&C insurance services segment, strong workforce focused on the Australian market, and ability to deliver high-impact outcomes for clients have made WNS the leading provider according to ISG.

"WNS comes to market with strong capabilities, well-developed solutions and an end-to-end ecosystem well aligned with insurers' evolving priorities to enhance customer experience, leverage analytics for competitive advantage and digitally transform at the enterprise level. The provider acts as a true operational and transformation partner, helping both L&R and P&C carriers achieve their strategic objectives," says Peggy Bresnick Kendler, the report's lead analyst and author for the U.S.

"WNS has built a strong portfolio of Australian clients in the P&C market, making Australia a focal point of its global operations," says Angus Macaskill, the report's lead analyst and author for Australia.

WNS partners with more than 55 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech companies to accelerate digital transformation. On an annual basis, the company manages more than 30 million claims transactions representing approximately $13 billion USD in spend, and over 10 million underwriting transactions. WNS' deep industry knowledge, leading-edge technology and analytical solutions, and integrated digital operating models help insurers scale faster and respond to changing market conditions.

Related links:

U.S. Insurance Carriers Engage BPO Providers to Recover From Pandemic Insurers in Australia Turn to BPO Providers to Improve Customer Experience

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005965/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP-Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com